Women’s Day 2025, which is on March 8, is a beautiful occasion to express gratitude with good wishes to the women who have moulded your lives via WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

If you go the extra mile to spoil your ladies with lavish gifts, it’s better, but a heartfelt message of appreciation for her is simply the best!

Here are over 20 WhatsApp wishes to spread cheer among the women in your lives this Women’s Day 2025-

1. Rise and shine like Durga by fighting every obstacle along your way. Happy Women’s Day!

2. Let me remind you on this wonderful day of the power of Kali which every women holds and it is up to you to use it to fight your inner demons and also uplift yourselves and others

3. Soar up to the zenith of success with your hard work so that you can attract abundance and become Laxmi for your family. Happy Women’s Day!

4. Keep spreading the light of knowledge and wisdom upon anyone whoever comes seeking your help so you can become an inspirational icon like Maa Saraswati. Happy Women’s Day!

5. As Adishakti led the Devas in the battlefield as their supreme leader, may you continue to inspire and lead effortlessly in life. Happy Women’s Day!

6. Maa Durga, who has ten hands, continues to show us the multitalented facets of a woman. On this auspicious day, I bow to you, my dear mother, who showed us the real power of a woman

7. As women, let’s keep uplifting each other and uphold the true meaning of feminism. Cheers to our day!

8. Let’s stand together as women to fight for our rights as well as know the power of teamwork. Here’s to celebrating us

9. Wishing every woman a day filled with love, strength and endless possibilities. Keep breaking barriers!

10. On this Women’s Day, dear Maa, I thank you for being my rock solid support, forever guide and free advisor. There can’t be any day without your presence. Here’s a praise to the strong woman I know!

11. Inspire your surroundings in your vibrant avatars like Mother Nature. Happy Women’s Day!

12. Be the example of a strong woman for your children and grandchildren. Happy Women’s Day!

13. As Rani Ahilyabai epitomized how leadership can be done by women, may you continue to excel as a leader not only on Women’s Day but everyday!

14. Show to the world your form of Rani Laxmibai who fought for the country as a queen as well as stood as a fierce protector for her child. Here’s to a day devoted solely. Cheers!

15. Keep being the wonderful, fearless woman you are!

16. Sending love and admiration your way. May your strength and kindness always shine through.

17. Never stop being bold as well as compassionate. Here’s to celebrating a beautiful YOU!

18. The world needs more women like you—kind, fearless, and amazing!

19. Strong women build strong teams—so glad to work with you!Your achievements speak for themselves

20. Life is so much better with the best woman I know which is you! Wishing you all the happiness on your day!

21. A woman’s worth is beyond measure. Celebrate yourself today!



