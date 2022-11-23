Dry skin is a common beauty woe in the winter season and the means of taking care of it sometimes requires us to empty our pockets besides taking good care of our health.

A generous dab of moisturizer is always applied by us thoroughly all over our body in winters to get rid of the flakiness and extreme discomfort that are the consequences of dry skin.

Although expensive moisturizers from high end beauty brands may make our skin look silky and smooth for a few hours, we have to reach out for these tubs of lotion every day to maintain the external appearance of the skin.

A certain change in our diet is also required to maintain dry skin as some nutrient rich food can play an important role in nourishing our skin internally thereby making it appear healthy and glowing.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, food is vital for keeping our skin healthy and glowing as some nutrients protect our skin and provide us proper nourishment for its repair.

The nutritionist has listed five winter food items that we can eat to get rid of dry skin and keep our skin healthy and glowing in the cold weather-

Sweet Potato for Vitamin A

A single sweet potato in a day can greatly act as an immunity booster for our body in the winter season by increasing our body’s defence against germs. Meanwhile, the anthocynins in this vegetable will keep our skin smooth and supple in the cold. The beat thing is that sweet potato can be eaten safely by people with major health issues like diabetes or obesity.

Kiwi for Vitamin C

Healthcare experts are of the view that Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that the body should get in winter season as it boosts collagen production and keep our skin moisturized naturally thereby keeping dry skin at bay. A 100 mg of kiwi can provide 74.7 grams of Vitamin C so you can consume this fruit regularly in the winter season

Beetroot for folate

It is essential for us to have sufficient amount of oxygen in blood to prevent ourselves from feeling cold or weak. Our body can get the required amount of oxygen in blood only when there is a production of healthy red blood cells. Folate is important in red blood cell formation and for healthy cell growth and function. Take beetroots regularly to get folate in your body.

Mix seeds for magnesium and Vitamin E

Magnesium and Vitamin E are good for cellular regeneration and repair and are essential nutrients for the body in winters. According to fitness influencer and nutritionist Juhi Kapoor, the best ratio to consume seeds is 3 parts of flax seeds, 1 part each of sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

Turmeric for anti-inflammatory properties

The treasured ingredient of the Indian kitchen i.e. turmeric is a superfood for winter that can solve dry skin issues with its purifying, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers. A glass of turmeric milk in a day can be a wonderful drink in winters. Meanwhile, our curries and lentils are always there to keep us healthy in winter as its preparation is never complete without the use of turmeric.

Coconut for healthy fats

Artistic Plate With Coconuts

Coconut meat contains large amounts of medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs), a type of saturated fat that is much easier for the human body to digest than animal fats. To boost your winter skincare regime, try to consume pieces of coconut regularly.