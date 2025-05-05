It’s normal to feel sick when you try to read in a car or feel unwell on a boat. You’re not the only one. Feeling sick from movement is something that happens to many people, but we don’t talk about it much. Still, lots of people feel it every day, whether they are in the back of a car or using phones.

Why does something as simple as being in a moving car make so many of us feel sick to our stomachs?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Your Brain Gets Confused

Feeling sick from motion happens because your brain gets a little mixed up. Usually, your brain knows exactly what’s going on. It gets messages from your eyes, ears, and muscles to keep your body working together. But when you’re moving, like riding in a car and looking at your phone, things get confusing for your brain.

Your inner ear senses movement, but your eyes tell you that you’re staying still. This difference in what your body is sensing makes your brain think something is wrong. This can make you feel sick, dizzy, and sweaty. If it’s really bad, it can ruin a trip that should have been relaxing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Why Some People Feel It More Easily

It’s not just something you imagine, although it does happen in your brain. Kids, pregnant women, people who get bad headaches called migraines, and people whose inner ears are very sensitive are more likely to feel motion sickness. And yes, it might be because of the way your body is made, which you get from your parents. Studies show that some people are born more likely to get motion sickness.

It’s interesting that even people who hardly ever get motion sickness can suddenly feel, it is especially when they use virtual reality. This is because their eyes see movement in the game, but their body are not actually moving.

Technology, Travel, and What Starts It

Because more people are traveling, playing video games, and working from home, more people are getting motion sickness. It used to be something that only happened sometimes on a boat, but now it’s happening in everyday life, like on fast trains, airplanes, in video games where you feel like you’re really there, and even when you’re just riding in a shared car.

Easy Ways to Feel Better

If you’re one of the unlucky people who get motion sickness, don’t worry. Here are a few easy things you can try:

Don’t sit at the back , sitting in the front of a car (or over the wing of a plane) makes the feeling of movement less strong.

sitting in the front of a car (or over the wing of a plane) makes the feeling of movement less strong. Don’t eat heavy meals or look at screens right before or while you’re traveling.

Try natural things like ginger candies or peppermint oil.

If you travel a lot, special wristbands or medicine you can buy at the store can really make a difference.

Focusing on the horizon helps your eyes and inner ear agree on what’s happening.

Motion sickness isn’t just a little annoying feeling. It’s your body telling you that something doesn’t feel right. The good news is that if you understand it a little and use some smart ways to deal with it, you can ride, fly, and even play games without feeling sick.

Next time you’re getting ready for a trip, whether it’s online or in a car, remember these tips to help your brain stay balanced.