Weekly Horoscope: Sept 28 -Oct 4, 2025

This week, from September 28 to October 4, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Don’t let future worries overwhelm you. Stay focused on the present. Define your long-term goals clearly so you can make confident and meaningful choices. What you desire is within reach, but it will require stepping out of your comfort zone and having more faith in yourself. In your personal life, keep an open heart, especially if you’re single, as unexpected opportunities for connection may arise. The Universe may surprise you with joyful and loving moments. On the financial front, clarity is key. Know what you’re aiming for before committing to any investments. Health-wise, things look positive, and incorporating daily meditation can help calm your mind and reduce anxiety.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

You might find yourself at a familiar turning point. Take time to reflect on where you are and where you want to go. Your confidence is rising, making this a good time to focus on what truly brings you joy. It’s essential to start living life on your own terms, rather than trying to please everyone around you. Someone from the past, possibly an old flame, may briefly get in touch. You could also find yourself feeling nostalgic about old friends. A short trip out of town can help you feel refreshed and recharged. Just be careful with your valuables while traveling. This is a favorable period to think about building long-term wealth and moving closer to financial independence.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You may have taken on too much and could feel tired or all over the place. Step back, sort out your priorities, and focus only on what really matters right now. Try to bring more order into your daily life, and say no to things that leave you feeling drained. At home, you might be the one helping everyone else. Make sure to take care of yourself, too. A bit of rest can help you feel better and work more efficiently. With money, get more organised, ask for what you’re owed, and avoid unnecessary spending. For health issues, you might need a new treatment or a second opinion.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You might feel like something is missing in your life, but you could also struggle to find the motivation to change it. Work may feel dull or stressful, especially if others around you are being negative. Step back for a bit, make a plan, and think about what would make you feel more fulfilled. Updating your resume and exploring new interests could help. Don’t hesitate to reach out to close friends or family for emotional support. A conversation with an old friend might bring comfort or clarity. A new online connection could grow stronger. Your health looks stable, and your finances may improve steadily in the coming months.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

If things feel confusing, use logic and facts to guide your decisions. You may be busy making plans and solving problems in the days ahead. Others at work will likely rely on your leadership and ideas. A tough situation at the workplace needs patience and a calm approach. If you’re looking for a new job, you may need to adjust your expectations slightly. Female relatives or friends may play an important role in your week, and you might feel like spending more time with them or even planning a small gathering. Be careful of minor injuries like sprains or muscle aches. Financially, things look positive. A little research before making any investment could lead to good returns later.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Good news is on the way, but it may take some time to arrive, so patience is important. This phase may teach you to rely more on yourself and expect less from others. A new project could demand extra hours or even unexpected travel. If you’re single, a new relationship might begin suddenly or grow stronger in an unexpected way. Parents may need to step back and allow their children more freedom to make their own choices. Trust that they’ll follow your example and choose well. Health looks stable, though changing your diet could help improve digestion. A long-running legal issue might affect your financial plans, so be ready for a longer process and adjust your budget accordingly.

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Your creative energy is strong, and you’re no longer content with the ordinary. You’re ready to try new approaches and think outside the box. Good news at work may lift the team’s mood, and your talents could finally get noticed. Stay focused, though, as this is a time to prepare for the next stage of growth. In your personal life, your kindness and emotional intelligence will attract others. Someone may confide in you, or you might discover someone has deeper feelings for you. Picking up a new hobby could bring back a sense of joy and direction, especially if you’ve been feeling stressed. Light physical activity will support your health. Financially, things look positive, and signs suggest your money will grow steadily.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Letting go of the past is important now, especially if it continues to affect your present. Focus on your current goals and where you want to be. If you’ve started a new job or shifted careers, draw strength from within and remember that your mindset will shape your success. Don’t let doubt get in your way. An old friend might reconnect, but their intentions may not be genuine. At home, getting organised and clearing out clutter can feel freeing. You might even come across something valuable that you had forgotten about. Keep an eye on any health issues that could return. Financially, things are steady, and you may be tempted to spend on something big.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

This is a good time to reconsider your salary or compensation. Your skills have improved, but your pay may not reflect that. You might also feel ready to take on a higher role. Think through your plan and clearly express what you need and why you’ve earned it. If you’re self-employed, it may be time to review your pricing and make adjustments. In your personal life, you could also feel you’re giving more than you’re receiving. You may want to have an honest talk with your partner, or choose to step back from certain relationships altogether. Exciting news from a distant place could lift your spirits. Your current diet or fitness routine seems to be working, and you’re starting to feel more energetic. Just be careful with your spending and try to save where you can.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

If you have recently advanced in your career, you may notice some changes at work. People might challenge your ideas or show their insecurities in small ways. Instead of focusing on being liked, concentrate on moving forward. If you’ve thought about starting your own business, now could be a good time to create a plan or look for support. Family tensions may arise because of one member’s behavior. You might prefer to stay neutral and avoid taking sides. Children may need extra help, especially with their studies. This phase is also a good time to consider investing in assets.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Set clear goals for yourself and try to avoid distractions. With your focused mind and energy, you can complete your work well before deadlines. Understanding your teammates better will help you achieve more. If your daily routine feels boring, try doing something different to break the monotony. Someone you’ve been thinking about may reconnect with you. Legal and property matters might need your attention. Alternative healing methods could help relieve pain.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Bringing more self-discipline into your daily habits will benefit you in the long run. Use your energy wisely and take this time to plan and build something meaningful. Challenge yourself by starting a new course or project that pushes your limits. Relationships will grow as you connect with new like-minded people. Singles may enjoy attention without feeling ready to commit. Try to cut back on junk food. When it comes to money, some planning is needed, and consulting a financial advisor could be helpful.