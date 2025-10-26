Weekly Horoscope: Oct 26-Nov 1, 2025

This week, from October 26, 2025 to November 1, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Feeling a pull toward change in your career? This is the ideal time to act. Decide how you want things to be and take the necessary steps. Whether that means updating your resume, networking, or simply speaking up for what you need, your efforts now will yield results in a few weeks. If you’ve been considering higher studies or a sabbatical, the timing is right. At home, you’ll find peace and productivity; use this phase to declutter and release stagnant energy. You might also start a new fitness routine like yoga. Remember: moderation is key to maintaining your health—watch out for any urges to overindulge.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You have the strength and purpose to succeed, but your success is deeply tied to the people who support you. Be sure to acknowledge and share credit with your supporters. Take time to examine recent events, evaluate past mistakes, and reassess your professional and financial goals. Maintaining boundaries is crucial right now, both professionally and personally. Watch out for stress and mood swings impacting your health; make sure to de-stress regularly and keep work separate from your personal life. An old relationship needs final forgiveness and release. Focus on boosting your immune system and prioritizing long-term financial planning.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You are on the verge of a major breakthrough. Now is the perfect moment to make fresh plans and let go of any past disappointments or resentment. Change for the better is coming—be patient. Do not allow anyone to diminish your self-worth; you have the power to achieve anything. Emotions may run high on the home front, so managing them well is vital to prevent conflicts. Young family members may require a gentler approach. Financially, things look promising as your savings grow, and plans for purchasing or renting property may be finalized. Keep stress in check, as it can impact your physical well-being.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An ending is merely a beginning of something new. While challenges lie ahead, the potential result is worth the effort. Push, strive, focus, and work hard. You may need to collaborate with people whose working styles are vastly different from your own—this is a test of your tolerance. Count to ten and keep your focus. Home life is busy with renovations and repairs, or you may be dreaming of moving somewhere more spacious. Mother figures may need extra care and attention. Stay strictly within your budget; you’ll need a financial cushion for a rainy day. Health matters show gradual recovery—don’t be impatient with the healing process.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Face challenging situations with determination rather than fear—your mental strength is being tested. Stay informed, remain connected with your network, and remember that a calm approach is always the best way to handle unexpected delays or conflicts. Your love life could be intense, possibly leading to frequent arguments or a necessary showdown. In friendships, honesty is the best policy; you may not tolerate disrespect or lies any longer. Health matters look positive. While your finances appear well-planned, you might still worry about a future expense. Relax; everything will work out fine.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are no longer content with the status quo. While introspection and planning are important, don’t overdo it—start executing your ideas before they become irrelevant. A coworker may ask for a favor; be generous with your time and energy. In your personal life, if the routine feels too predictable, seek to bring in fresh energy by socializing with a new crowd. Married couples need to address any long-buried issues. Financially, you need to reset your priorities and commitments before spending impulsively. Bring moderation into your health routine and avoid overdoing things.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Master the power of the pause. Take a few extra moments before you react, respond, or reply. If a project is causing excessive stress, take a short break to recalibrate. You may feel pulled in several directions, so it’s wise to slow down before restarting. If bosses seem unreasonable, remember the pressure they are under and don’t take it personally. In relationships, you may need to distance yourself from someone who constantly seeks a fight. Make peace of mind your priority. Money matters bring relief and good news over the coming months. Make meditation and stress release a non-negotiable part of your daily routine.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Your best strategy right now is flexibility. Sudden changes may force you to rely on Plan B, and an adaptable mindset will help you navigate any last-minute hiccups. It’s time to become more visible professionally, so spruce up your resume and be more active on social media. You might hear from an old colleague or even be asked to return to your previous workplace. Family life runs smoothly as long as you give others space to do things their way. Partners will impress you with their competence under pressure. Temporary concerns about a child’s education will be handled successfully. Watch out for sudden sprains and muscle aches. Financially, things start to ease up as someone begins to repay you.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Asking the right questions and seeking feedback will help you advance. You have scope for significant progress if you stay focused and committed to your goals. Those in media, entertainment, and journalism may find new avenues opening up. Learning a new skill now will benefit you professionally. Your love life may be quiet as a significant other needs space to focus. Friendships will strengthen as you resolve issues together with openness. Be proactive: an old bill may be unpaid, or bank work stalled. Take charge and get things sorted. Health remains good as long as you stay active.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Healthy communication is about connecting, not winning. Be mindful of your words and work on becoming a better listener. You may have an opportunity to speak to a large audience or interact with many customers—put on your best show and welcome the applause. Job seekers need to negotiate better for the right package. Success may require sacrificing a little comfort, and you might find yourself too busy for loved ones. Prioritize work-life balance as home matters may need urgent attention. Money shows steady growth as your hard work pays off. Schedule a weekly detox to align your body processes.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

True leadership prioritizes the team and others, not just the self. Find solutions and work collaboratively to build your brand or company. If you’re planning a startup, be prepared to go through a period of solo research and strategy development. A relationship may hit a rocky patch if you discover someone hasn’t been genuine. You may need to set firm boundaries in your personal life to maintain your peace. Health looks good; if it’s time for a general check-up, get it done. Seek advice from a financial expert regarding your long-term investments.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Every little struggle is a step forward. Though things may feel hard or unfamiliar now, developing a consistent routine will surely lead to success. If you’ve felt stagnant, clarify what you truly want and find ways to pursue it. Students need to work on self-motivation to reach their goals—self-discipline pays off in the long run. Loved ones continue to give you unconditional support. Keep your close friends near as you navigate life’s ups and downs. You might consider joining a hobby club or group of like-minded people. Money matters might feel daunting, but when you sit down and do the math, you’ll see you are on the right track. Watch your posture to prevent muscle pains and pulls.