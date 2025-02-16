Weekly Horoscope: February 16–22, 2025

As the cosmos align, the week ahead brings unique opportunities and insights for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, our expert astrologer, offers predictions to help you navigate the week with clarity and confidence. Here’s what the stars have in store for you:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week, the lunar influence is strongly in your favor, Aries, hinting at significant opportunities on the horizon. Keep your eyes peeled, as a chance for advancement or a breakthrough could present itself unexpectedly. Your network of connections will be invaluable during this period, offering support and opening doors you might not have considered. Even if you encounter some resistance or obstacles, your carefully laid plans are likely to come to fruition. Financially, things are looking up, with a good income flow expected. Joyful moments with your children are also highlighted, bringing warmth and happiness to your week. Travel is also indicated in your stars, perhaps a short trip for business or pleasure. However, Friday and Saturday require you to be mindful of your temper. There’s a risk of misunderstandings or disputes.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Taurus, this week presents a generally positive outlook. No major disruptions are anticipated, and you’ll have opportunities to engage in spiritual or religious activities, connecting with your inner self. Meetings with influential people are also on the cards, potentially opening up new avenues for growth. While the initial part of the week might see a slight dip in income and some work-related challenges, don’t be discouraged. Financial matters might require careful attention, and you might need to manage your resources wisely, perhaps even considering borrowing for a significant purchase. However, the latter part of the week, particularly Friday and Saturday, brings a welcome shift. Your earnings are expected to increase, and you’ll find renewed success and satisfaction in your work.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, with the Moon in your fourth house, you might experience a slight decrease in energy levels and a touch of stress at the beginning of the week. You might also feel a little less happy than usual, and minor conflicts could arise. However, don’t fret! From Monday evening onwards, a sense of relief will wash over you, and your work will gain momentum. You’ll find it easier to smooth over any ruffled feathers and mend relationships. A trip is also possible, and you might reconnect with old friends, rekindling valuable bonds. Wednesday and Thursday could bring some anxieties and worries about the unknown, so try to focus on the present moment. By Friday and Saturday, your income will see a boost, bringing happiness and support your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, with the Moon transiting your third house, expect some unexpected but positive developments this week. Monday and Tuesday will be busy with work-related activities, keeping you occupied. You’ll also have opportunities to spend quality time with friends, enjoying social connections. Wednesday and Thursday bring joy related to your children, and your income will begin to show signs of improvement. However, be prepared for a slightly more subdued mood on Friday and Saturday. Work might experience some delays, and you might have to navigate situations where others are trying to undermine you, particularly during the weekend.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, this week, with the Moon in your second house, there’s a possibility of gains from land or ancestral property. You’ll experience happiness in your interactions with your children, and your income is expected to remain steady. Any tensions you’ve been experiencing with your mother will likely ease. You’ll also have the chance to participate in religious or spiritual activities with your family. However, be aware that Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings could present some challenges. Work might encounter delays, and you could face some unnecessary hurdles. Saturday, however, will bring positive changes, and any problems you’ve been facing will begin to resolve themselves.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, with the Moon moving through your sign, your income is set to improve, and you’ll find new opportunities for work or advancement. Projects that have been stalled will start to move forward, and overall, things will progress smoothly. Disputes or disagreements will come to an end by Monday evening, resulting in some financial gains. Tuesday is highlighted as a particularly favorable day, and this positive momentum will continue until Wednesday. Following that, you’ll receive financial support on Thursday and continuing into Friday night, along with assistance from others. Saturday might bring some worries and challenges, so it’s advisable to proceed with caution.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, this week promises a mixed bag of experiences. From Monday evening onwards, things will start to look up. You’ll be able to accomplish your tasks effectively, and your efforts will be recognized and appreciated. You’ll also make plans for the future that will yield positive results down the line. You’ll successfully overcome your own weaknesses, and any debt-related issues will be resolved. Your income will remain strong, and you’ll enjoy the support of friends and family. Travel plans are also indicated. Saturday will bring a sense of increased confidence and support.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, the beginning of the week will be generally positive. However, your efforts might not yield immediate results on Monday and Tuesday. You might encounter some obstacles in your finances, and the support you were hoping for might not materialize as expected. Wednesday will be a significantly better day, and you’ll succeed in completing your tasks with the help of others. On Thursday and Friday, new acquisitions might come into your home, and your mood will lift. Your financial situation will improve, and you’ll have the opportunity to participate in religious or spiritual events. Saturday will also be a favorable day.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon’s transit is favorably positioned for you, bringing good fortune and helping you overcome challenges. Your income will remain strong, and you’ll receive support from your children. Financial gains are likely on Monday and Tuesday, and you’ll make progress in your work. You’ll also have the chance to reconnect with old friends. From Wednesday to Friday evening, some income-related issues might arise, and unnecessary stress could increase, along with higher expenses. The weekend, however, will conclude on a happy note.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, luck is on your side this week, and your plans are likely to succeed, with work progressing smoothly and on schedule. Monday and Tuesday will be busy days. You’ll receive support from your parents, and you’ll also experience joy in your interactions with your children. Wednesday and Thursday will also be positive days. However, from Friday afternoon onwards, things might take a turn. Expenses will rise, income might be affected, and you could face delays in your work. Exercise caution with your valuables, avoid venturing out alone, and drive carefully.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, the beginning of the week might not go as smoothly as planned due to the eighth house moon, and you could encounter some minor disagreements or feel somewhat unhappy. However, from Monday evening onwards, things will improve significantly. You’ll see an increase in profits and receive support from your children. You might experience success in legal or court-related matters, and you’ll have the chance to meet friends and go on a trip. Tuesday will be a particularly favorable day. Wednesday and Thursday will bring more work. On Friday and Saturday, you’ll receive any outstanding payments, and good news will come your way.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, the Moon’s position suggests that you might experience higher spending in the morning, but by the end of the day, your full income will come in. Luck will be on your side, and you’ll receive support from your family. However, Tuesday and Wednesday might bring some obstacles to your work, along with a decrease in income and some unnecessary problems. From Thursday afternoon, things will start to improve. Work will pick up pace, and by Friday and Saturday, your hard work will lead to success. Your income will grow, and your efforts will be rewarded.