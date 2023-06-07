Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has always amazed people for her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently posted pictures on social media in a beige pantsuit. Tamannaah continues to slay fashion goals with her unrivaled charm and flawless fashion sense.

Tammannah slayed in a stunning ensemble the fashion brands, The Frankie Shop, and Channel. The actress looked stunning in a crisp white shirt, paired with an oversized beige blazer. She completed the ensemble with high-waisted beige pants that added elegance to the look.

Further, the actress accessorized it with classy ensemble, including a chic big pearl choker necklace and a golden chain necklace with a large circular pendant. The statement pearl drop earrings enhanced her look.

The actress complemented the look with a neutral-toned eyeshadow palette, winged eyeliner, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a subtle hint of blush, and a lovely shade of pink lipstick. The diva opted for an open-hair look with a middle partition, allowing her luscious tresses to gracefully cascade down her shoulders.