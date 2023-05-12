Actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series, Dahaad. Apart from promoting the show, the stylish looks of the actor is creating a buzz on social media. The actor slays in a chic grey pantsuit that has left her fans in awe. Her stylish attire provided fashion goals to the people.

Sonakshi dressed up in a fitted bodysuit and cropped jacket featuring a halter neck and cut detailing in the same shade and paired it with oversized grey cargo pants that had a flared look and pockets.

The actor’s co-ordinated outfit from the fashion label Deme, showed a notable price tag of Rs. 30,500.

She decked the look assisted by makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda in alluring smokey eyeshadow, voluminous mascara, precisely drawn eyebrows, sculpted cheeks, and a chic berry nude lipstick.

Fashionista Sonakshi complemented the look by opting for a messy bun with elegant flicks styled by hairstylist, Madhuri Nakhale.

The actor accessorized it by sporting stylish silver ear cuffs and stacked statement rings, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Sonakshi is well known for her impeccable yet a comfy sense of fashion as she opted for light blue glossy nails that complimented her entire look.