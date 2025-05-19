Shergaon is a peaceful little Himalayan tourism paradise tucked away in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh

Shergaon has swiftly become a favored destination, attracting both domestic and international tourists alike.

As per data collected from accommodations, it hosts around 8,098 domestic tourists and 119 international visitors annually.

Its proximity to attractions like Morshing, Chillipam, Rupa, Jigaon, and Muchaksing further amplifies its allure.

The temperate climate of Shergaon in Arunachal Pradesh which got awarded as the ‘best tourism village of India’ ensures that you can have a pleasant exploration experience whenever you visit this piece of heaven on earth.

From apple orchards to vibrant wildlowers and ancient oak trees to magnificent monasteries, the home of Sherdukpen tribe is a place where history and nature blends effortlessly to enchant a traveller

From charming traditional homestays to dreamy luxury cabins, Shergaon, a wonderful mountainous village, provides the best hospitality experience for your dream vacation

According to travel blogger Mridusmita Barman, here are the best ways to explore Shergaon-

1. Walk through the Shertukpen Heritage Village

2. Hike to the serene Choskoring Waterfall

3. Go birdwatching in the wild and plan a relaxing riverside picnic. Indulge in traditional dishes like chhurpi curry, millet wine, amaranthus fermented beverages, rhododendron juice, seasonal wild berries, delicious apples, Szechuan pepper

4. Visit the 300 year old Zengbu Gompa.

5. Learn something valuable at Garung Thuk Village Community Library.

The best time to visit is May when the vibrant festival Kro Cheykor comes alive with beautiful display of Shertukpen culture along with stalls selling everything from handwoven bags to beaded jewellery.

It takes around 6 hours from Guwahati to Shergaon via car. An Inner Line Permit is mandatory to visit Shergaon.