Mouni Roy is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor has recently took off for her vacation in Italy and is giving us all kinds of travel goals with her snippets. The fashionista is sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the stunning location.

The actor has picked up an ensemble to embrace her vacation in Capri, Italy. Mouni dressed up in a white ruched bralette with a plunging neckline and halter neckline. She further paired it with a multicoloured satin sarong that came printed in shades of blue, orange and red. She captioned her pictures with “And the very air tastes like vino.”

The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle parting in the hairline. Styled by fashion stylist Rishika Devnani, Mouni decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

Earlier, she shared a set of pictures of herself slaying in a blue swimwear. Mouni picked a bralette featuring shades of blue, green and pink and teamed it with a matching sarong. She amazes her fans with her glamorous looks