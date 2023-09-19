With the advent of smartphones and mobile internet connectivity, porn has become easily accessible than before.

According to a BBC report, credible-seeming statistics suggest that about one in seven web searches is for pornography.

Here’s a list of most visited porn sites in India:

1. Pornhub

Pornhub is a Canadian-owned internet pornography website.

It is one of several pornographic video-streaming websites owned by MindGeek.

As of November 2022, Pornhub is the 13th-most-trafficked website in the world and the second-most-trafficked adult website after XVideos.

However in India, according to Semrush, Pornhub is the most visited porn website in India in 2023 with 1.03 billion viewers.

2. XVideos

XVideos, stylized as XVIDEOS, is a pornographic video sharing and viewing website.

Founded in Paris in 2007, the website is now registered to the Czech company WGCZ Holding.

As of November 2022, it is the most visited pornographic website and the 11th most visited website in the world.

In India, it is the second most visited porn website with a visitors numbering 982.07 million in 2023.

3. xHamster

xHamster is a Cypriot pornographic media and social networking site headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

xHamster serves user-submitted pornographic videos, webcam models, pornographic photographs, and erotic literature and incorporates social networking features.

xHamster was founded in 2007. With more than 10 million members, it is the fourth-most popular pornography website on the Internet after XVideos, XNXX and Pornhub.

As of July 2020, xHamster was the 20th-most trafficked website in the world.

In India, it is ranked third with 697.13 million visitors.

4. XNXX

XNXX is a website for sharing and viewing pornographic videos.

As of November 2022, it was classified as the 14th most visited website in the world by Similarweb.

It launched in 2000 and is currently hosted in Paris, with servers and offices in Montreal, Tokyo and Newark.

It recorded an astounding 527.5 million site visitors in 2023 in India.

5. Spankbang

Spankbang is one of the highest visited pornography site in India.

In 2023, in India, Spankbang recorded 422.01 million site visitors.