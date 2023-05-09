Malaika Arora’s sartorial choice of fashion has always earned her a special spot in the best-dressed celebrities’ list during all major star-studded events.

Recently, Malaika attended an event with Arjun Kapoor. She posted a series of pictures from the occasion on Instagram. The actor dressed up in a stunning bright red sleeveless gown featuring cut-outs on the front displaying her decolletage and midriff, gathered design, figure-hugging bodice highlighting her curves and a flowy layered skirt.

Malaika paired the attire with a gold box clutch, stilettos and dangling earrings. Malaika styled the attire with a centre-parted sleek bun, brown lip shade, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. The actor looked ravishing in her attire.

The fans of the actor loved the photo shoot and showered her with praise and appreciation.

The star loves dressing up in unmissable and swoon-worthy gowns for red-carpet occasions, casual separates for off-duty outings and kaftans for chilling at home. The actor flaunts her stretch marks in all of these glamorous ensembles.

Moreover, earlier, Malaika posted pictures of her and Arjun Kapoor’s trip to Berlin. The couple shared selfies and photos of them enjoying the scenic beauty.