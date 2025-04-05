Kunal Kamra dropped from BookMyShow, claims Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday, April 5, 2025, claimed that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been removed from ticketing and promotional listings on the BookMyShow platform.

Kanal, who handles social media for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, thanked BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for what he called an effort to keep the platform “clean” and free from artists pushing “personal agendas.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a letter to Hemrajani, Kanal wrote, “I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your team’s support in removing the said artist from your sale and promotion listings. Thank you for even taking him out of the BookMyShow search history.” He further stated that while Mumbaikars support all forms of art, they do not support content that carries personal or political agendas.

BookMyShow declined to comment on the matter when approached.

Kanal also praised BookMyShow’s team for their responsiveness and commitment to “maintaining peace” and respecting public sentiment. “Your vision and leadership are truly inspiring,” he added.

The controversy stems from a recent stand-up performance by Kunal Kamra, during which he reportedly made a veiled remark referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor.” The comment sparked outrage among Shiv Sena members, leading to the alleged vandalism of the venue by party workers, including Kanal, who has since been booked by the Mumbai Police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have issued three notices to Kamra, currently believed to be in Puducherry, requesting his appearance. He has not responded to any of them so far.