Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun confirms relationship, denies dating Kim Sae-ron

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has denied allegations that he was in a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

Addressing the media in Seoul on Monday, he refuted claims linking him to her tragic death.

Kim Soo-hyun, known for dramas like ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘My Love from the Star’, and ‘Queen of Tears’, held an emotional press conference, stating, “I take responsibility for my actions and accept criticism, but I cannot take responsibility for something I did not do.” He broke down in tears while making his statement, as reported by ‘The Korea Times’.

Kim Sae-ron, who was 24, was found dead at her home in Seoul on February 16.

Following her passing, Soo-hyun has faced scrutiny from her family and local media, with accusations that he was involved with her at the age of 15 and that his agency, GoldMedalist, pressured her to repay a debt before her death.

