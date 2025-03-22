Jolly LLB 3 release date revealed, Akshay & Arshad's action-filled return

Guwahati: Actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has finally announced its release date. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the much-awaited film is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

The duo has recently wrapped up the Rajasthan leg of their shooting schedule for the film.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share an exciting behind-the-scenes video from the Jolly LLB 3 set.

In the video, Akshay and Arshad are seen riding bikes, both covered in blood, hinting at a potential combat scene in the movie. The clip has created a buzz among fans, giving a glimpse into the action-packed sequences in the upcoming film.

Jolly LLB 3 is the latest installment in the popular Jolly LLB series. The first film, which released in 2013, starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, while Amrita Rao also featured in it.

The second film, Jolly LLB 2, released in 2017, saw Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi take over the lead roles as a spiritual sequel.

Akshay Kumar’s most recent release was Sky Force, which is based on India’s first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan air war. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in significant roles.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Jolly LLB 3, which promises to deliver another entertaining chapter in the courtroom drama series.