Potassium is a mineral that helps regulate fluid in the body and helps muscles and nerves to function properly.

Deficiency of potassium in our body is called hypokalaemia, which may lead to dangerous consequences.

People with deficiency may experience paralysis, faint or experience irregular heart rhythms.

The normal levels of potassium range from 3.5 to 5.2 mEq/L (3.5 to 5.2 mmol/L).

Anything lower than 3 mEq/L (3 mmol/L) can be considered severe hypokalaemia.

Symptoms

Here are few symptoms of hypokalaemia:

Neurological

Muscle cramps and limb weakness particularly in lower limbs; may cause paralysis like state.

Gastrointestinal

Gastrointestinal problems like Constipation and abdominal distension, nausea, and vomiting.

Cardiac

Low blood pressure, palpitations due to irregular heart rates related to atrial and ventricular arrhythmias.

Causes

Deficiency of potassium may be due to acute diarrhoea, persistent or recurrent vomiting, use of excess laxatives for constipation.

When we are involved in a heavy physical activity, it lead to excessive sweating is another cause of deficiency of potassium in our body.