Horoscope Today | 25 October 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 25 October 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today 25 October 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

An unexpected event might cause you to be temporarily separated from the special person in your life. Confusion surrounding the incident and your mate’s role in it might plague you, and you might doubt your friend’s motives. Money may be on your mind, and the need for it may have you brainstorming ways to increase your income. Don’t make any decisions now.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Mild cold symptoms could affect your ability to tend to your chores today. You’re an active person, so this could affect your self-confidence and ability to do what you want to do. Upsets beyond your control within your circle of friends could also affect your concentration. Don’t dwell on them. Dose yourself with juice and tea and get through the day.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

The special someone in your life might feel a little jealous of your friends now. Perhaps you’ve had a number of invitations that only involve you and your pals. It might be a good idea to turn down one in favor of being with your partner. Goals and projects may be blocked temporarily, which is frustrating. Let them ride for now.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You likely want to take the day off, perhaps to take care of an unfinished creative project you’ve been working on for some time. But you aren’t likely to get very far since disagreements within your friends keep your mind occupied and you may be upset. Despite it all, try to stay focused. That’s the only way to get anything accomplished.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You’re thinking about friends and family members who live far away and wondering what they’re doing. You could feel a little nostalgic, longing for times long past. Don’t dwell on it. Call your friends. They’ll be glad to hear from you and you’ll feel more positive about the day. In the evening, give some attention to those you love who live nearby.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Money matters might be tangled today. There could be a delay in receiving funds due you, which could prove frustrating but can be straightened out. This isn’t a good day to make investments, buy property, or seek a loan. The strain of dealing with this might cause a few doubts about your money management skills. Don’t despair. This is temporary and probably beyond your control.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Troubles with friends and possibly a romantic partner over the past day or two could have you feeling unloved, insecure, and emotionally blocked. All signs indicate that these feelings aren’t accurate. Your friends haven’t changed their attitude toward you. There’s still a lot of love directed your way. Whatever problems you may have had are just a bump in the road.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You may have sniffles or a sore throat, possibly necessitating taking time off from work. This could be unwelcome, as it keeps you from going out on a date as well. Try to keep your mind occupied with activities that don’t tire you physically. And take some vitamin C!

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Lack of contact with a close friend or romantic partner might find you feeling lonely and insecure, wondering if he or she has forgotten you or simply doesn’t care to be around you anymore. This is more likely your insecurity than anything based in reality. Sometimes people are busy! Give your friend a call. Chances are the person will be very glad to hear from you.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Responsibilities at home may weigh on your mind today and interfere with other obligations. This could cause some inner conflict, but you have a personal life and it’s important to take care of these things, too. Upsets in your circle of friends could distract and stress you. Make an effort to balance it all and you’ll make it through the day.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Disappointing emails or calls could come your way today. Perhaps someone you were hoping to visit with won’t be able to make it, or perhaps a friend had to turn down an invitation to a party. Don’t let it spoil your mood. Things happen. Keep yourself busy with preparations and enjoy your day. Don’t go to the opposite extreme and work too hard.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You may feel worried about your financial situation today. You may have been expecting to receive some money that’s now delayed. A temporary separation from a romantic partner could have you feeling a little blue. If you keep yourself busy and don’t dwell on it, time will pass quickly until you’re together again. In the evening, take some time to relax.