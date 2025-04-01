Horoscope Today | 1 April 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 1 April 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (1 April 2025).

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

You may feel a little out of sorts today, Aries. Perhaps you indulged a bit too much last night. However, some exciting phone calls at midday might perk you up, perhaps good news from a friend or colleague. A change in your financial state is definitely indicated, as is the resulting boost to your self-esteem. All looks wonderful for you in the months to come.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Your hard work is finally paying off, Taurus. A phone call bring good news to you. You should be filled with a new sense of optimism, enthusiasm, and hope. Work will be more of a pleasure than a drag, because you have something to look forward to. Changes are definitely in the wind for you, so be prepared for just about anything!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re a hard worker, Gemini, with a good business head and strong practical sense. However, success in the past few weeks might have you thinking about doing something more innovative to earn your money, possibly something to do with the opportunities surrounding the Internet. Business and personal communication of all kinds should come to you during this auspicious period.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Some strange phone calls might come your way, perhaps from people you don’t know. Investments in real estate, particularly the home, should pay off now. You could also decide to make a new investment in this area. Follow your hunches, Cancer. Don’t let your usual logic get in the way! Your mind is especially receptive to messages from other realms now. Make the most of it.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

A long-awaited and very welcome call from an older friend might finally come your way today, Leo. News that a goal you’ve been working toward has finally been reached could come as well. You’re optimistic about the future. The ambition that has served you well in the past will continue to do so. You will probably entertain some visitors. It will mean work, but you will have a great time.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23

The near future looks great for you, with auspicious omens for success and good fortune regarding career and money. All the hard work that you’ve done in the past may finally be paying off. Advancement is on the horizon, as well as increased income and much happiness. All signs are that you won’t stop there. You’re more likely to continue working toward new, more challenging goals.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Today’s celestial energy could find you making plans to travel for pleasure or possibly business. A young friend or relative might accompany you. You’re likely to accomplish whatever you hope to on the trip, Libra. All signs are for success and good fortune. You might even aim for a new position. This is an excellent period to open up your own business.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Financial benefits may come your way through channels you’ve never dreamed of. This could have to do with investments, settlements, or insurance benefits. Pleasant recurring dreams may come your way, bringing insights to your past and giving rise to new self-awareness. Someone from the past you haven’t seen for a long time may suddenly reappear. This should be a pleasant surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

A friend might approach you with the idea of forming a partnership, and even propose drawing up a tentative agreement. This is definitely something worth looking into, Sagittarius, although you should consider all the facts before committing. Success and good fortune are definitely in the works, whether through this partnership or not. Expect an important call from a romantic partner.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You can look forward to a new sense of purpose and higher morale, Capricorn. Ambition, diligence, and a lot of hard work could pay off now. You could soon be raking in the benefits. You’re feeling strong, fit, and physically healthy, as if you could seize the world in your two hands. This is a great time to take the next step in your personal relationship.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

If you’ve been thinking about going back to school for a degree of some kind, Aquarius, this is the time to start the process. Success and good fortune through your own initiative and through increasing your skills are definitely indicated now. A journey you’ve wanted to take for some time may finally be possible, as could achievements in the fields of writing and speaking. Go for it!

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

If you’ve been thinking of buying a new home, Pisces, this is an excellent time to do it. Surprising developments might clear the way for you. Success through investments of any kind, particularly real estate, looms on the horizon. A young visitor may come to your home today, as well as an important letter or call. In the evening, visit an older friend or relative.