Horoscope Today | 4 August 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It’s easy to imagine a friend coming to your house to have a cup of coffee and ending up transmitting all of their energy to you. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen too late in the evening, Aries, because you will then have trouble going to sleep! This energy is going to give your projects a great boost. You’re going to go on a crusade! Choose carefully.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may feel an urgent need to use your physical energy, which brings up the question of sports in your life, Taurus. Do you get enough exercise? If not, this could be a good time to join a gym. Even better would be participating in a group sports activity. Find one you like and get moving.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A day like today should give you the perfect demonstration of an old truth – people quickly forget the difficulties they’ve had in life and remember periods of happiness for a long time. You will be brimming with energy, Gemini. The question now is what are you going to do with it? There are many domains in which you could expend your energy. You have to start from scratch.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Do you have a desire to take a trip far from where you live, Cancer? Would you like to live in Europe or Asia? These are desires that you may have at the moment because you’re in the process of widening your field of possibilities. See if you can seriously set up a project of this kind. People will be confident in your solidity at the moment.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

What’s happening in your usually amicable relationships, Leo? It seems you’re looking for a fight. Could it be that someone has stolen a leadership position from you that you wanted? You tend to like being at the head of the group, and now you’re confronted by resistance. So get involved in a new group project so that everyone will be reconciled. Think about going on a trip.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

There are moments when everyone strongly feels where their destiny lies, Virgo, and today will be one of those moments. You may soon want to give your life a fundamentally different orientation that will be valid for several years. It isn’t just your profession that will be affected but every domain in your life – where you live, relationships, and children.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

After a few days of apathy, the day ahead will give your energy a new boost. Anyone who tries to hold you back had better watch out, Libra, because you won’t be in the mood to tolerate objections. You can’t be restrained! This is an excellent time to reinforce your reputation as an excellent coach or the captain of your crew!

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today you may be influenced by a person (probably a man) who exudes the kind of determination that is produced by a combination of spiritual and intellectual strength and faith. This is what they’re talking about when people speak of a leader of great integrity. The encounter with this person is likely to inspire you to commit to some good work, perhaps a charity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may have had a tendency to go about your daily routine lethargically lately, Sagittarius. But today the alarm clock wakes you up. You may understand that your help is urgently needed and there’s no time to waste. You can expect to pour a great deal of energy into a single, well-defined goal. If you usually wander from project to project, this will be a change for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day will be fairly eventful, Capricorn. There’s some likelihood that you will feel compelled to finally settle some tedious matter, either the details of a project or a problem concerning your domestic life. You won’t rest until it’s finished, and you won’t be distracted, no matter how you’re cajoled to join the others. The only thing that will matter to you will be solving this problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day ahead will be trying for you, Aquarius. You will have a fire raging inside. You may have a speech to deliver or a private performance to put on for your loved ones. In any case, you will have to prove yourself, and you will spare no energy in the attempt. You will be completely drained by the end of the day. Plan to rest.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can look forward to a busy day, Pisces. Don’t schedule anything extra! Your home, family, or mate is likely to demand a great deal of you. In fact, your energy may be stretched to the breaking point, so be careful to keep some strength in reserve. If you give yourself to them completely, your nerves will be shot!