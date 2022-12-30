Horoscope Today | 30 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

As the Moon is in Pisces, your energy level will be strong.

You will come across several possibilities to improve your abilities.

You may suffer from financial losses. Guests will visit your home in the evening.

You will resolve your longstanding dispute with your loved one.

You will get success in your profession. You will spend a great time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Light a lamp of sesame oil everyday for financial benefits.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Today, you will feel confident to take chances. Some personal issues may annoy you, if possible avoid making decisions hastily.

You will be the centre of attraction due to your sense of humour. Investing in land or any property can be fatal for you.

You will have a jouful time with friends and family. You will feel proud of your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: Donate a cot to saints, divyangs for strengthening economic condition.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A great day for you. You will feel fortunate as all your hopes and aspirations are coming true today.

Financial condition will improve. You may see minor changes around your house and in your life.

You will care for your family. You will be able to deal with hard conditions of your life with cool state of mind.

Your spouse will be high on spirit. You will get support from family and partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Wear silver bangle to increase financial prospects.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are likely to enjoy the success of other people by praising them.

Today, with the help of a native of the opposite sex, you are likely to get financial benefits in business or job.

Time spent with family- children and friends will be vital to regenerate your energy.

Behave properly while going out with your mate. A day of careful moves; so don’t present your ideas until you are sure it won’t fail.

You will carry out such tasks which you used to plan and think of executing but weren’t able to.

If you took your spouse on a romantic date today, things will become better in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: Between 10.45 am and 1 pm.

Remedy: Gift warm clothes to poor girls for improving your professional life.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Be optimistic and look at the brighter side. Your confident expectations open the door for realization of your hopes and desires.

Today, you can get into a fight with someone close, and things can escalate to the court.

Because of this, your hard-earned money will be spent. Auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from those you love.

New romance for some uplifts your spirits and keeps you in a cheerful mood.

Keep your ears and eyes open when interacting with important people – as you could pick up a valuable tip.

Today, some students of this zodiac sign can spend their time by watching a movie on a laptop or TV.

The day might become one of the best days of your married life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to improve financial condition.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Bring positive thoughts in your mind. Today, you are likely to attain economic benefits due to your children.

This will make you very happy. Friends will come to your aid if needed.

Sky will look brighter, flowers will seem more colorful and everything will shimmer around you; because you are in love!

Today is a successful day for those in the creative fields as they receive long awaited fame and recognition.

You can read a book in your free time. However, you may constantly feel disturbed by the members of your family.

Marriage is a blessing, and today you are going to experience it.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Reciting Om Shukraaya Namaha for 11 times will contribute to good health.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You are likely to face body pains and stress related problems today.

You should look into all aspects before making any new investment.

No one will understand your pain and difficulty today. Your honesty and hard will eventually bring you appreciation from several quarters.

There will be certain issues in your family today. You should talk to all members of your family to resolve those issues.

Your spouse will understand your feelings and he/she may come forward to help you in difficult time.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Remedy: Recite Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times and enjoy good health.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

A reunion with an old friend will brighten up your spirit. Money will help you remain afloat during dark times in life.

Hence, learn to save something for your future from today. One of your family members may face certain health complications.

This is the perfect day to negotiate with new clients. You are likely to get some leisure time today after a gap of several days.

You should try to do something productive during your leisure time. You will have a memorable time with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.10 pm

Remedy: Offer a bulb of garlic and onion paste in flowing/running water and enjoy an improvement in your financial position.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You are likely to visit a tourist place with your family today.

The court may make a decision in your favour if you were involved in a case pertaining to monetary issues.

You are likely to utilize your spare time to beautify your house today. You should avoid saying anything harsh to your family members.

Your children may require your guidance to do better in their studies.

Your spouse may face certain difficulties to express his/her feelings before you.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

Remedy: Provide study materials to poor children and invite good luck for you.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You would be good health. There would be financial benefits. Domestic work would be exhausting.

You may be troubled by some mental stress. Problems may arise at home.

Your added knowledge would help you deal with stressful situation.

Your spouse may put you in some trouble.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Between 11 am and 12 pm.

Remedy: Help and serve visually-challenged persons.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Controlling emotions may get difficult for you. Your unusual behavior may confuse people.

You learn to save money. When in trouble, your friends would come to your aid.

Hard work and dedication may bring you success.

You may spend some wonderful time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour and make soft balls to feed fish.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

With enormous confidence and dedication you would give your best at workplace.

There could be a fight between you and your spouse. However, with a calm attitude, you would resolve everything.

Your curiosity and hunt for knowledge may make you new friends.

Romance may cloud your mind. Critical decisions must not be taken under others’ manipulation.

Your marital life would be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Between 3:20 pm and 5 pm.

Remedy: Stay away from lies and fraudulent people.