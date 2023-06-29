Horoscope Today | 29 June 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (29 June 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (29 June 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 29 June 2023:

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

If you are feeling like the spider who keeps climbing the wall only to fall again, Aries, remember how that story ends. The spider emerges victorious. Yes, things may feel a tad harder than you would like them to be, but it is teaching you something about your determination and grit. You may be in a place where you feel you are constantly giving, and here the divine forces step in to remind you that you can give because you are being supported.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today life may be throwing back at you what you may be thinking of, Taurus. So, don’t let yourself feel beat up about things (at least try as much as you can). New chapters await you until then, focus on what it is that you need in the moment and in the long term. Figure a way of making peace with your new wishlist and version of success, and let the papz chase whoever they want to, as long as you are happy doing your thing.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Wait. Hold on. Take a deep breath, Gemini. What’s been up lately? You know you want things differently, but you are also shying away from showing up for them. Keeping your boundaries in check may be a good idea, but remember that it is not your only job. Sometimes a little leeway is needed to keep the balance within relationships – from both ends.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are living out an important karmic cycle, Cancer, and as chaotic as it may be feeling right now, it is just taking you to the next step in your life. Instead of waiting on perfectionism, why don’t you just make a move and trust that your angels have your back? Maybe your willingness to make a move may be just the thing this repeated loop is trying to teach you. Any required adjustments can be made along the way.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, your season will be here soon, until then it is time for you to clear the slate. The answers you need have been on their way for long, it is just a matter of time that they reach you and you live them in your waking life. Something has been tugging at your heart, how about answering the call and saying hello. Tides are shifting, and so is your life.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Walk through this window, Virgo. It’s time to make those moves and get out of your hibernation mode. What you get is directly related to your ability to receive. When you open doors for yourself, you allow all the goodness to find you. And if you are worried about something, you can always ask your angels to filter things through and send only the good things your way.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

New emotional beginnings are here for you, Libra. A time for you to value your friends and family or other loved ones. If you may have been feeling wound up emotionally, the cosmos comes in to remind you that your lofty goals need you to figure ways of getting started.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

What exists within the realm of possibilities and what you actually think is possible may be just a fraction of the truth, Scorpio. Are you too proud to ask for help or do you feel you would much rather not inconvenience others? Or better still, are you feeling like you need to be somewhere else to get the results you are looking for? Well, this may not be accurate. Release your fears and stop playing out worse case scenarios in your head over and over again, and believe that all you need is making its way to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is likely that a past relationship may resurface or an existing relationship may take a slightly different route, Sag! Whatever comes your way – your only goal is to learn to get out of the feeling of being stuck in quicksand by being willing to drag yourself out of the muck.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Trust your inner prompts and surrender to the higher plan at play, Capricorn. Your emotions are running high, but it doesn’t need to be a warning sign. With minor adjustments to your schedules and plans, you are likely to be able to swim through this day.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Take some time to sort things out if everything feels too jumbled, Aquarius. You may feel alone, but ask yourself if you are allowing others to support you or not. Don’t let your thoughts take you in a downward spiral. In the realm of possibilities, there is a 50-50 chance for the good and the not so good, so give life to the changes that enhance your life by expecting any shifts to only bring what is in your highest good, no matter how they may be gift wrapped for you.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Say yes to the amazing things coming your way, Pisces. The energy is gaining momentum in your life almost like a pendulum beginning to swing at top speed. Now things may feel a bit lightheaded because of the lightning speed at which your inspirations, goals and manifestations might be taking place, hence it is even more important than ever before to plant your feet firmly on the ground and take one heavy step after the other to keep you anchored.