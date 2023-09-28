Horoscope Today | 28 September 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (28 September 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (28 September 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 28 September 2023:

Aries

A surprising gift may be shared as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you connecting with a surprising group of people. The moon enters Aries later, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo, which can find you having an important discussion about your goals in life. The moon enters Aries, perhaps also stirring excitement in your social circles.

Cancer

You might connect with surprising people as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Aries later on, bringing your focus to your career. Your popularity and visibility get a boost!

Leo

The moon in Pisces aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you ready to break old habits. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, perhaps bringing new and exciting opportunities your way!

Virgo

An important discussion with a partner could come to a head as the moon in Pisces opposes Mercury in Virgo. The moon enters Aries, too, which can find you cutting ties with the past in some significant way.

Libra

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, which can find you making brilliant art today, dear Libra. Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries. This is a great time to connect deeply with a partner or meet new people.

Scorpio

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! You could be swept off your feet. Or if you’re not looking for love, this can simply be a wonderful time to make art. Your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Aries.

Sagittarius

You might be in a sentimental mood as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces; try to stay present, and don’t over-romanticize the past. Your present day love life and creative practice can be energized by the moon entering Aries today, too.

Capricorn

A discussion could come to a head as the moon in Pisces opposes Mercury in fellow earth sign Virgo. Your focus turns to your home, family, and personal life as the moon enters Aries. This might be a good time to spruce up your space!

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you enjoying an upgrade of some sort in your life! Communication gets a boost as the moon enters Aries.

Pisces

The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you reconnecting with your inner voice in a profound way. Your focus also turns to themes like security and wealth as the moon enters Aries.