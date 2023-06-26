Horoscope Today | 26 June 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (26 June 2023).

Aries

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Those in the tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking and can cause friction at home. It is best to avoid busy roads today.

Taurus

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Your balanced approach at work will be instrumental in preventing any complications. Meditation will prove a good remedy for countering mental tensions. You accomplish much on the domestic front today. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air.

Gemini

The financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. You may be taken for granted on the professional front and get loaded with work. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Cancer

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Prospects for entrepreneurs are likely to increase. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Someone close will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Leo

In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Differences are foreseen with someone important on the professional front. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Some of you may feel the home environment is serene and restful. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting.

Virgo

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. A chance for settling abroad is likely for some. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Libra

You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. A profitable time is foreseen for those in the tourism and hospitality sectors. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. Those craving a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some.

Scorpio

Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. You may lack interest in whatever you are currently into. Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. A family member can prove a godsend in helping you to complete an important task. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house.

Sagittarius

The financial front promises to remain ever so strong. A promising job may elude those looking for one. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Capricorn

Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the desk bound. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Aquarius

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

Pisces

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. Those in uniformed services can crave a peace posting. Being negligent on the health front is indicated and threatens to make you unwell. With parents away, some of you can breathe easy at home! A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you.