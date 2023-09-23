Horoscope Today | 23 September 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 23 September 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (23 September 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Are you interested in video or computer games? If not, Aries, someone close to you may be, because all signs are that you might spend a lot of time now in the company of friends entertaining yourself with technology. This could be more enjoyable than you expect. You like being with these people and basking in their energy. The conversation will be interesting, too.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today you might entertain a houseful of astrologers, with a few psychics and healers thrown in for good measure. Your head may spin as a result of all the concepts discussed, as if your brain can’t process the information quickly enough. Don’t despair. You’re absorbing more than you think you are. After everyone leaves, take a walk or you won’t be able to sleep.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A lot of activity could take place in your neighborhood today, Gemini. If you live in a major city, perhaps a movie or news event is being filmed nearby and the crowds are gathering. Don’t be too shy to go out and see what’s going on. If you don’t live in a city, this could be something more innocuous. Either way, expect some excitement.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Making use of state-of-the-art technology to increase your income could take up your time and energy today, Cancer. You might be starting a new business or enhancing the efficiency of a current one, but in order to do it your brain will have to process a lot of information. Don’t be intimidated by the technical stuff. Just take it step by step and you’ll catch on.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Adventure is always one of your main priorities, Leo. Today you might have your mind on a type of adventure that you’ve never tried before. You might consider climbing a mountain, exploring Rome, or visiting the South Pacific. Whatever it is you want to do, you’d better start making serious plans now or you’ll be too antsy for words.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The study of astrology and psychic disciplines might be your primary focus today, Virgo. You might even take a class in whatever subject interests you. You can also expect to meet some intriguing new people who may be a bit weird but nonetheless could become close friends. If it isn’t too dangerous, walk home after class. You’ll need to clear your head so you can sleep.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Friends, group activities, and social events could take up a lot of your time today, Libra, so expect to spend your day interacting with people. They could range from any kind of social, ethnic, educational, or national background. You’ll probably find the day interesting, entertaining, and gratifying. You could also make some new friends and meet at least one potential love partner.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

This could shape up to be a busy day, Scorpio. You’re concentrating on two things. The first is working with computers and other technology, possibly in a creative capacity. The second is interacting with a lot of new people. Your contact with these people could be very pleasant and quite stimulating, so make the most of the opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today you should feel excited and enthusiastic about life in general, Sagittarius. Your mind might jump from possible creative projects to philosophy, travel, distant places, and you may consider all of them to be the focus of potential future activities. Romance could also be on your mind, but not in an obsessive way. Entertain yourself in a lighthearted manner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You might host a gathering of friends and neighbors interested in astrology, tarot, numerology, or other forms of psychic focus, Capricorn. You’ll probably enjoy yourself, both because of the information discussed and the camaraderie between you and your guests. This might have been planned as a one-time thing, but everyone will have so much fun that you’ll plan another meeting.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This could prove a busy day for you, Aquarius. You may attend at least one party, or perhaps just meet with a group of friends for drinks or dinner. On this occasion you’re apt to find the banter and camaraderie shared with people you care about not only stimulating but also relaxing. You could also receive a lot of useful information.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some extra income could come your way through the use of computers or other technology, Pisces. You should have a busy day, but you’ll like what you do and be excited by the prospect of the extra money. Though you might not be thinking about it now, what you’re doing could develop into a lucrative business, eventually bringing you to the question, what do you really want to do with your life?