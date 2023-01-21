Horoscope Today | 21 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 21 January 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (21 January 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today you may stumble into an unexpected new friendship, Aries. This could come as the result of a social event or an introduction by a close friend. You will discover new rapport the likes of which you haven’t experienced in a long time. You could spend hours trading ideas. Make sure you exchange contact information. You will definitely want to stay in touch with this person.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A group meeting of some sort, perhaps job-related, could take place in your home today, Taurus. Whatever business the group has planned should be taken care of quickly and then you will be able to hang out and socialize. You might discover new aspects of your guests you didn’t know existed. This could prove very enlightening for all concerned. Your bond with them will definitely improve.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A phone call from a close friend or love partner could bring a thrilling surprise your way today, Gemini. An event has occurred that you either gave up on long ago or never dreamed of. This news could necessitate your spending a lot of time on the phone or computer making contacts, but that’s OK. You will be so happy that this happened that you won’t mind the time you spend on it.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

If you own property, you might discover that its value has increased far beyond anything you dreamed of, Cancer. This might involve real estate, but it could also involve other resources like stocks, bonds, or family heirlooms. What you choose to do with this information is up to you, but you will probably decide to hang on to what you have. It’s just nice to know it’s valuable.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A surprising phone call or email could come your way today from a friend you haven’t heard from in a long time, Leo. This should make you happy, as you’ve probably been wondering what this person was doing. Some business changes may have occurred for your friend, but possibly new opportunities might also be in the cards for you. Hear what your friend has to say, think about it, and decide later.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today you may discover that you have a previously untapped talent for the occult sciences, Virgo. This might involve astrology, numerology, alchemy, or using oracles. A class or workshop could be involved. You tend to be intuitive by nature, and studying these fields may offer an opportunity to train that ability to a higher level of accuracy. Find an expert in one of those areas.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There’s someone you’ve wanted to meet for a long time, Libra, and today you might have the opportunity to introduce yourself. This could be a potential romantic interest, a teacher you’ve wanted to study with, or someone interesting you might like for a friend. Sparks are apt to fly between you. Don’t hesitate, for this encounter could affect the rest of your life in some profound way.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Do you feel helpless in the face of problems with technology? If so, you might surprise yourself today, Scorpio. Some software that you use a lot could go haywire, and you won’t want to take the time to wait for a professional. Some study could enable you to come up with the solution on your own. Consulting a professional could demonstrate that you’re on the right track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you’ve been thinking about studying astrology, numerology, or other occult sciences, Sagittarius, this is the day to start. There may be a school or teacher that you’ve been considering. By doing this, you could open doors to new knowledge, meet new friends who share your interests, and steer your life in a fascinating new direction. Pick up the phone and take the first step.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A woman you meet at work might point you in a new direction, Capricorn. You should investigate all possible options. This could be a new intellectual interest, a technological skill, or possibly a new and more lucrative source of income. It may involve an unusual field, but don’t worry about that. The world is changing, so what seems unorthodox now could be commonplace tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A friend from far away could contact you by phone, email, or even in person, Aquarius. This person might bring great news that suddenly turns your life in a new direction. This could involve a new intellectual study or possibly a new circle of friends. At any rate, you will certainly enjoy catching up and hearing what your friend has to say.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You might try to learn a new computer program today, Pisces. You could find it a little confusing at first, but as you continue to learn, you will find that it makes things easier for you. You should master it more quickly than you thought. This may sound minor, but it will improve your productivity from now on, leaving you time to explore other possibilities or attend to important matters.