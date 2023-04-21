Horoscope Today | 21 April 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (21 April 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (21 April 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 21 April 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been thinking for quite some time.

You are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic.

On the work front, you may find the day busier than usual.

This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property.

Romance is likely to give you oodles of happiness.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may need to prevent a source of extra income from drying up.

Health may become your priority at this juncture.

You are likely to take it cool at work in the absence of a senior.

A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction.

You are secretly in love, but are afraid of admitting it because of the consequences.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A get-rich-quick scheme may actually work and give good returns.

Be careful on the health front, as some ailment or the other can pester you.

Spending exclusive time with spouse is foreseen.

Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out.

Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Fluctuating income may keep you ill at ease, but there is nothing to worry about.

A change in lifestyle promises to bring you back on the road to perfect health.

Learning new skills on the work front will be fun and add to your expertise.

Some of you are likely to an exotic destination.

An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Expenditure will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners.

Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving.

Your contribution on the professional front will be much appreciated.

Domestic front may become a place of hectic activity and keep you happily engaged.

A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness.

Serious differences threaten to end a relationship on the romantic front.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply.

Something that was proving mentally stressful is set to disappear.

Work piles up as you get involved in something totally different on the professional front.

A family get-together is on the cards and will prove great fun. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated.

Relationship with someone you have a soft corner for may turn more than platonic.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to impress those who matter to further your career.

Financial stability is foreseen for some.

Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve.

Don’t buy or sell property today as stars appear unfavourable.

This is a great day to meet people you love. Someone may need your help, so be available.

Young couples and newlyweds will be able to work out their differences and bring in better understanding.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A delayed payment may finally be realised.

Issues at work will need to be handled one at a time to do full justice to them.

A lot of activity on the domestic front is foreseen and promises fun time.

A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use.

Prospects of owning property look bright.

Some of you can come under the media glare on the social front.

A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find partner most understanding and trusting.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your financial situation is set to improve substantially.

Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen cannot be ruled out for those aiming at perfect figure and physique.

A workplace issue is resolved in your favour.

You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years and enjoy your heart out.

A family elder is likely to favour you over others.

Some of you are likely to travel to an exotic destination.

Listening patiently to what the lover has to say is likely to benefit your relationship.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may feel the need to do something exciting on the family front and will do so too! Your insistence of doing daily workouts is likely to get you positive results on the health front.

You may have some good investment choices for making money grow.

Work front remains uneventful, but this is no excuse of whiling away time instead of completing pending jobs.

Travelling to a distant place with friends is on the cards.

Your romantic aspirations are likely to be rewarded soon, so wait for the cupid’s arrow!

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to make some efforts to boost your earnings.

Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit.

You are likely to taste stupendous success on the professional front.

Give your attention to a family youngster, as he or she requires help.

Keep your options open on the travel front.

Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today.

Turbulence in relationship cannot be ruled out for some.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Getting out of shape may prompt you to hit gym.

This is not the best day for financial deals or monetary transactions.

A project may have to be put on hold at work due to lack of resources. You can plan for a short vacation.

You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle.

You may make your sagging love life perk up by taking some positive steps.