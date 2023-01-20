Horoscope Today | 20 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money matters may need your attention today, Aries, and you probably aren’t in the right space to think along those lines. Your mind is on different things, probably on your projects. Nonetheless, if you don’t at least make the attempt, you will worry about it all day. Give it your best and ask for help if you have to. Once that’s taken care of, you will have the rest of the day to enjoy yourself.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, you tend to be a master psychologist. You don’t need to know people well in order to accurately size them up. But today this ability could be temporarily lacking. You don’t sense much from those you meet, and when you do intuit their thoughts and feelings, what you pick up isn’t likely to be very accurate. Don’t worry. Your mind should be back to normal tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You usually tend to be outgoing, Gemini, and you love talking to others. However, today you may feel far more reticent than usual, more inclined to listen than speak. There may not seem to be any real reason for this. It isn’t as if you’re depressed or worried. Don’t worry about it. View this as an opportunity to hear what others have to say. You will be yourself tomorrow.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today you might wonder what’s bothering a friend, Cancer. This person may seem depressed and worried but not inclined to share the worries with you. All signs are that these are probably money problems, which he or she wants to keep private. Let your friend know you’re there if needed, then concentrate on your own concerns. Your friend will share when the time is right.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you might be temporarily catapulted into the public eye when you’d rather be alone, Leo. Perhaps a premonition you once expressed has actually come to pass and others want to discuss it. Maybe you will be asked to repeat a story you once told. Your friends will probably want you to entertain them. If you aren’t in the mood for conversation, it’s best to avoid social gatherings.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Spiritual or metaphysical concepts you hear about today may seem confusing and bothersome, Virgo. You might go off alone to try to make sense of them, but this isn’t the day to do that. You will probably only confuse yourself more. Think of this as a good day to collect information, not decide whether to accept any of it or not. Tomorrow your mind will be clearer and more logical.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today you might be constantly engaged in deep, intense thought, Libra. There probably isn’t a specific matter that you’re concerned about, but you may find that a number of different fragments of information capture your attention and get your mind going. Don’t write this off as crazy behaviour. Write down your thoughts. They may prove useful later.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

A friend or romantic partner may not be communicating with you the way they should, Scorpio. Something is bothering your sweetie, and he or she doesn’t want to discuss it. Even if you ask, the answers are likely to be evasive. Pushing won’t be appreciated. Perhaps it’s best to leave your friend alone to work it out. Your honey will tell you about it when the time is right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The health of a friend or family member who lives far away may be a bit worrying today, Sagittarius. A lack of contact with this person doesn’t help matters. You’re usually the type to phone at the drop of a hat, but today you’re less inclined to do this. You shouldn’t make yourself crazy. If there’s someone else you can ask, do so. Otherwise, take the initiative and call.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your intuitive abilities are flying high, Capricorn. Normally you’re sensitive, but today you might be picking up on the thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires of strangers who pass in the street. If you turn this ability to those around you, you’re likely to be able to use it to increase your understanding of them, and thus bring you closer together. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some problems with the structure of your house may need attention, Aquarius. Perhaps the plumbing or electrical wiring isn’t operating at maximum efficiency. It probably isn’t a good idea to try to fix this yourself, but you might not be able to reach a professional today. You will want to get this done soon. Don’t be tempted to forget about it.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A co-worker could call you today, Pisces, but you probably won’t be able to figure out what this person is trying to say. Your colleague’s mind is a bit muddled now, and he or she might not be able to explain the situation very well. Be patient. Sympathy and understanding are probably what’s called for. You’re the best person for that right now.