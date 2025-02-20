Horoscope Today | 20 February 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 20 February 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (20 February 2025).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The words for today are “romance” and “creativity,” Aries. Romance is enhanced by passion generated by a gratifying love relationship that will probably last for a long time. This same relationship, and its emotions could give rise to artistic inspiration that can produce works of a quality that surprises even you. Don’t exhaust yourself. Know when to stop.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Has a new housemate recently moved in, Taurus? If so, you can expect this person to live with you for a while. This is good, because he or she is likely to be very loving, supportive, and able to bear his or her share of the household responsibilities. You and this person, along with any others who live with you, could become very close and possibly even friends for life.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A love letter or perhaps a poem or other artistic work dedicated to you could make your day, Gemini. A warm feeling of being cherished and adored could stay with you throughout the day as a result. Hang on to this rosy glow when things get rocky, especially on the job. The feelings expressed in this communication will probably last for a long time, so be prepared.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A love relationship that’s been around for a long time could be enhanced today by an increased level of sensuality, Cancer. Intense emotion could pervade your being, making it difficult to concentrate on much else. You will probably spend the day looking forward to when you can be alone with your beloved. The passion that pervades your lovemaking now is worthy of a romance novel.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Artistic activities or those involving healing are enhanced today, Leo. Whatever you try is going to be more a part of your very being than it would be at other times. Love, art, psychic or spiritual activities – all should take on a new meaning for you at this time. This condition should last for a long time. Make the most of this energy now and your skills should continue to grow.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Love takes on an idealized and fairytale aura today, Virgo, as you and a current or potential partner spend time alone, talking or just enjoying being together. The warmth, affection, and high regard you have for each other are apparent to everyone. The nice thing about it is that these feelings are likely to last. Look forward to many such days.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A meditation circle or other group activity devoted to spiritual pursuits could be on your agenda today, Libra. It’s important that you attend, as you need a little peace and quiet, as well as the support from others in the group. The affection you all feel for one another permeates the evening. Bask in it and write down any revelations that come to you.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Career and financial successes might finally come your way after months and perhaps years of striving, Scorpio. The emotional support you receive from those who’ve been working with you can be very gratifying, and it’s likely to last for a long time. If you like what you’re doing, chances are you will be doing it for a while. If you’re committed to your profession, keep up the good work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A complex creative project could require some in-depth research today, Sagittarius, and you could spend much of the day online or in the library. This is probably a subject you love, so you won’t mind the time you put in. The inspiration that comes your way could well last for a while. You might be able to treat this project as a business enterprise and give it more substance.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial growth adds to a growing sense of self-worth, Capricorn, especially since your current situation should continue. You may have a vivid, emotional dream. Perhaps it involves a long-term love interest, and your relationship is fast approaching the do-or-die stage. The meaning of the symbols should be fairly clear. What do they mean to you and how can you apply them to your situation?

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Romance blossoms for you today, Aquarius, and commitment or marriage may be just over the horizon. You and your beloved may have recently reached a new understanding that has bonded you more tightly. Don’t feel silly if you spend the day together walking around in a romantic haze. That’s perfectly acceptable – it’s part of the joy of love, and it could well last for a while. Make the most of it.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Service to others might take up a large part of your day, Pisces, perhaps on an artistic level or maybe in the form of sharing psychic or healing energy. Don’t think your efforts are unappreciated. Those you’re helping may be reticent about saying anything, but your efforts aren’t lost on them. Think of it like a bank. Your friends will be there for you when you need them.