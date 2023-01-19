Horoscope Today | 19 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 19 January 2023.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (19 January 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Performance of your child will give you happiness. Past investment may give good returns. Spouse will remain cooperative. Your beloved would like to express himself/ herself today.

Suitable day for businessmen with chances of profit. Your children may complain to you regarding you not being able to give them ample time.

You will forget your pain with the love of your partner.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your generous attitude would be beneficial. Investment in stock market may incur loss. Evening with friends will be pleasurable.

Love journey will be sweet but short lived. Chances of advancement in your work. Creativity and enthusiasm leads you to another beneficial day.

Your spouse might deny to satisfy your needs today.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your jolly nature will keep others happy. You will come up with new ideas that will bring financial gains.

Proper cooperation will improve relationship with spouse. You will feel heartly connection with your spouse.

Recognition and rewards that you were expecting might get postponed. You can spend your free time at the house of someone close to you in the evening.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health will remain fine despite a busy schedule. Today, one of your parents can lecture you on the importance of saving money.

You need to listen to them very carefully; otherwise you may face problems in the upcoming time. A dispute is likely to occur between family members regarding money matters.

You should advise all family members to be clear about finances and cash flow. A lonely phase that has been gripping you for long time ends-as you seem to find your soul mate.

Support from seniors as well as colleagues at workplace lifts your morale. You have to learn to give time to relationships and people in your life you value the most.

Today you will know the true ecstasy of being married.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Creative hobbies will keep you relaxed. All commitments and financial transactions need to be handled carefully.

Give priorities to the needs of family members. Involve yourself to share their joy and sorrow to realize them that you care for them.

Romance will be exciting-so contact the person you love and make the best of the day. Join hands with people who are creative and have similar ideas as yours.

You will carry out such tasks in your spare time which you used to plan and think of executing but were not able to do.

If you were feeling cursed since long, this is the day when you will feel blessed.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Inject a bright beautiful and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns.

Give priorities to the needs of family members. Involve yourself to share their joy and sorrow to realize them that you care for them.

Day is filled with joy and happiness with a lovely message. Be honest and to the point in your approach-Your determination will get noticed and so will your skills.

Natives of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves a bit better today. If you feel lost somewhere in the crowd, then take time for yourself and evaluate your personality.

Your spouse is truly your angel and you will get to know this today.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Meditation and yoga should be practised for spiritual as well as physical gains. Do not invest in joint ventures and dubious financial schemes.

You may remain disturbed due to the bad behavior of any member of your family. You should talk to them to resolve the issue.

Keep your love fresh like precious things. Businessmen are likely to face stiff competition from their rivals. You are likely to spend most of your time on unproductive work in the daytime.

However, you will come to realise the importance of time in the evening. Your spouse will do something really special for you today.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today, you will be under the magic spell of hope. You will have new sources of income. Your friends will come forward to help you at the time of need.

Some difference may emerge in between you and your spouse. This may cause a lot of mental pressure in you.

You will gain knowledge if you spend some time in the company of experienced people. Today, you are likely to get complements from several quarters.

You should consult your parents, elders and experts before making any new investment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A wonderful day to do things that would make you feel good. Businessmen who are stepping out of their homes for work should store their money at a safer place today to avoid theft.

Lack of communication with someone you care will leave you depressed. Don’t allow people to know your romantic side.

You should not feel bad if your spouse does not keep her/his promise. You should talk to her or him to improve the situation.

You may not get enough opportunities today to spend time with your friends. You are likely to meet a spiritual guru today and listen to his valuable advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If venturing out, you may spend a fun and cheerful day. Financial hassles may get over with the support of your parents.

Grandchildren may be the sources of happiness in the house. You may have plans to meet your old friends after work.

Your dominating nature may put you in trouble at work. Something harsh may come out of your mouth and that would hurt someone close to you.

End of the day, you may spend a wonderful evening with your spouse.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Spending ample time with children in the house may help you de-stress. There could be money-related issues.

However, advice from your father or father-figure may show you a way out.

Household issues may need immediate attention.

Your spouse may put efforts to relive the good old romantic days.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You must check your words and tone if you don’t wish to lose the ones close to you. Embracing open-mindedness and shedding prejudice is highly suggested.

Distraction of any sort at workplace may cause you financial losses. You must express gratitude to relatives who’ve supported you in your tough times.

Romantic memories may occupy your love life. If travelling, you must take extra care of your luggage.

Your spouse’ insightful words may give you a fresh perspective and that would strengthen your love further.