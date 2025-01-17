Horoscope Today | 17 January 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 17 January 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (17 January 2025).

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

You may have preferred not to acknowledge your own psychic abilities in the past, Aries, but today they could prove impossible to ignore. Visions, premonitions, and telepathic messages from others could pop into your mind all day. This shouldn’t be treated as something strange, but rather you should regard it as a source of inner power. Abilities like this increase your understanding of others as well as yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

The recent completion of one or more long-term goals may cause you to pause today and consider what you’re going to aim for next. Don’t be afraid to be more ambitious than before, Taurus, because you’ve acquired an inner power that gives you more confidence and a stronger belief in yourself. It is belief in our own self-worth that gives us the power to move mountains. Don’t be surprised if over the next few months, you find yourself moving a few!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Recent career advances may have you wondering where to go next. You could be considering taking some time off to travel or perhaps advance your education. You aren’t likely to want to rest on your laurels, Gemini. Striving to reach new horizons is important to you, and today is the perfect day to consider what horizons are the most critical to you now. Nonetheless, it’s important to be sure. Don’t feel the need to rush into anything just yet.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A new and highly compelling interest may have captured your imagination. You could find it difficult to think of much else, Cancer, and so it might be a good idea to try to find the most beneficial ways to pursue this subject. Your abilities for in-depth study are enhanced by intuition, so reading could well prove especially beneficial right now. Classes and workshops could give you assistance as well as information. Find what works best for you!

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Today you might turn your attention toward discovering new ways to advance yourself financially, Leo. You’re likely to be more aware than usual of your inner power. Reading about various possibilities could be enlightening, especially as you’re feeling particularly capable today and therefore more likely to be able to zero in on whatever method is best for you. You might want to sequester yourself from everybody in order to be able to concentrate.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Events both in your personal and public arenas could give you a new and unexpected sense of power over your own destiny, Virgo. Perhaps hard work has paid off in career and financial advancement. Support and encouragement from friends and family are likely to spur you on to further accomplishments, particularly in areas requiring leadership. If you make good use of these abilities now, this trend could continue.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Visitors in the home could share stories of strange experiences of some sort, perhaps intense and vivid dreams, visions, or maybe premonitions that have come true. This could spark some deep thought, Libra, causing you to reflect on similar experiences of your own. It might be a good idea for you and your friends to attend some classes or workshops on psychic development. The experiences will probably continue, and they’re more understandable when you know what to look for.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Today you could enter a new romantic relationship, Scorpio, or you could experience a new sense of unity and commitment within an existing one. Whichever it is, the relationship might become very intense, so be sure that you and your partner make the effort to give each other plenty of space. Powerful bonds can lead to great strength as a couple, but they can also bind and constrict if each party isn’t allowed to grow and develop as an individual.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Today you’re likely to be feeling especially fit and healthy and able to take on the most monumental of tasks, Sagittarius. Therefore, you could well decide to clean out the basement or tear all the weeds out of the backyard. Take care to pace yourself! These things need to be done, but not all at once. It’s just as important for you to enjoy yourself as to spend the whole day working.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

An intense conversation with a close friend or romantic partner could bring you closer to this person. You probably share a number of goals, Capricorn, and discussions could lead to how you could work together in order to make them happen for both of you. You’re more likely to take the lead, however, since your communicative abilities are particularly high right now. Put your heads together and move forward! Enjoy!

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Discussions with others could result in new plans and opportunities for advancing yourself on any level you wish: career, financial, or social. Inner resources may come to light that you might not have been aware of before. You could also decide to make use of creative abilities that have lain fallow for a while. Give some careful thought to the next couple of months, Aquarius. So many ideas may come your way that it might not be feasible to try to use them all.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Your life circumstances may have altered so much in the past few months that you could be in an entirely different space than ever before, Pisces. Success and good fortune have increased your self-image, and business and money matters should be going well. Today you should pause to take some time to assess your situation and decide in which direction you want to go. You now have it in your power to make dreams come true.