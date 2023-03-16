Horoscope Today | 16 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 16 March 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (16 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Creative work could require more focus and concentration than usual today, Aries. You might need to do some in-depth research, intricate detail work, or another type of intense process that could strain your eyes and overstimulate your mind. Take breaks. Lie back and close your eyes now and then. Certainly don’t forget to eat! By the end of the day, you should be pleased with what you’ve done.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Some young visitors may come to your home today, Taurus. You could unexpectedly find yourself called upon to entertain them. You don’t usually like to be the center of attention, but on this occasion you might enjoy it. You could direct some games or tell a story or two. Whatever you do, both you and your guests should have a great time. Enjoy your day.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you might receive intense telepathic communications from someone you don’t know very well, Gemini. This might be symptomatic of strong ESP abilities, or it might be that this person is sending out distress signals to everyone he or she knows. If you feel comfortable with the idea, you might try to get to know the person a little better. This person could need a friend right now.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some intense work you’ve done in the past that you might have forgotten about could have caught the attention of someone in authority, Cancer. Some long-overdue rewards for that work might come your way today. This should definitely prove a very pleasant and welcome surprise. It could have your mind reeling for a while. Come back down to Earth and then go out and celebrate!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A strange conversation could take place with someone you don’t know well, Leo. He or she could be an acquaintance from work or someone who’s just arrived from far away. The talk could outline new career possibilities that you’ve never considered but find appealing. You might spend time thinking about it. This may be different, but these are strange times. If it feels right, look into it!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Learning is apt to be your primary concern today, Virgo, probably metaphysics, philosophy, history, or some other division of the humanities. You might spend a lot of time in libraries or bookstores or perhaps attend a lecture or workshop. Discussions are likely to follow, and the exchange of ideas will prove stimulating. Take copious notes and enjoy your day.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some intense conversations could take place between you and a group of friends, Libra. These people may not be close friends when you meet up with them, but by the end of the day some of them certainly could be. You share a lot of interests with these people, you think along the same lines, and you enjoy each other’s company. You will definitely see them again.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today you might concentrate on some very close work, Scorpio, perhaps a drawing or painting, sewing, jewelry making, or creating a new recipe. You may take longer to do this than you normally do, probably because there are a lot of details involved. This is good, because you will be happy with what you do. Take occasional breaks or you could strain your eyes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This morning, Sagittarius, you could see nothing but piles of papers that you have no use for. You might go through them like a house afire, wanting to clear out as much clutter as you can. This is always good. A cluttered house parallels a cluttered mind. However, make certain you at least scan each thing before you discard it. You don’t want to throw something out you may need later.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A study of a philosophical or metaphysical concept or perhaps an ancient or foreign culture could take up a lot of your time today, Capricorn. Your mind is especially sharp and penetrating now, so you should notice more, learn more quickly, and retain more of what you read. The only downsides are possible eyestrain and a buzzing mind. Take a walk before you go to bed.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today you might decide to host an impromptu party, Aquarius, and a lot of merry and interesting people could attend. You will have a lot of fun, blow off steam, and feel pleasantly exhausted when it’s over. Go for it! The only problem is one member of your household might not be up for too much noise. Try to make certain everyone keeps their voices down and doesn’t play any loud music.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A long phone conversation could take place between you and a romantic partner, Pisces. You could discuss philosophy, current events, the weather, and your opinions. The only thing you probably won’t touch on is the status of your relationship, which could be frustrating for you. Nonetheless, you will learn a lot about your feelings that will enable you to understand each other better.