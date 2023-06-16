Horoscope Today | 16 June 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look at your horoscope for today (16 June 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (16 June 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 16 June 2023:

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Stepping up physical activity is likely for some, just to become fit. Your mind may be working overtime for doing something new on the professional front. You are likely to spend your spare time with your family today. Those in real estate are likely to make a killing in the property market. A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic! A social gathering, organised through your initiative, will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Love at first sight situation may occur and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Peach

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic. Your compromising attitude will make the home front a happy place. A good day for travelling long distances. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal. This is a special day for you, as your near and dear ones shower affection on you. An outstanding amount is likely to be received.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock as hard as you want it to!

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Brown

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Good returns on an investment promise to make you financially strong. Something started on the health front is likely to lead to fitness. Those in hospitality and service sectors will find the day less hectic, than usual. You can expect the family to be most understanding over an issue. Travelling, especially by train, can prove hectic. Construction work may be held up due to some unavoidable circumstances. Positive thoughts will be necessary to keep negativity away from your mind.

Love Focus: If an evening out with a lover is on your mind, plan it meticulously, as chances of things going wrong cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- White

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Joining a gym or adopting an exercise regime will help you in diverting your mind from negative thoughts. A favourable financial situation will help you in overcoming the downturn in business. A promotion or a better grade can be expected by some on the professional front. You will need to be flexible in your approach regarding a family matter. Long-distance travel by road should be avoided today.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health. Plans for business expansion may need to be postponed, due to some unforeseen circumstances, but you will get to implement them soon. You are likely to do well financially and save too. Someone may compel you to accompany him or her on a journey, so take your call. Efforts will need to be kept up on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Deep Sky Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. A new understanding will be reached with a family elder by changing your mindset and becoming more open and receptive. Some positive changes at the workplace are foreseen. Your health turns for the better. It is important to go into the nitty-gritty of a property transaction. Some of you may get involved in social work and derive immense satisfaction from it.

Love Focus: Enjoying romantic moments with someone special in your life cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number- 17

Lucky Colour- Saffron

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. You will be able to keep in top physical shape. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family. Implementing some new ideas on the professional front may prove difficult without adequate resources. Some of you are likely to own a house soon. Too much socializing may make you crave for some peace and quiet.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Silver

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Spending time with family is indicated and promises to provide immense joy. Going on a trip with your near and dear ones will prove to be a nice change from the routine. You do well at work but do not expect superiors to gauge it for themselves, spell it out to them. Financially, you will do well to cut corners to save. A health regimen followed by some is likely to keep them in fine fettle. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in every sphere.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Cream

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You may find yourself giving the finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. On the academic front, you will manage to get what you desire. Things start looking up for you financially. Your choice of eating right and remaining active promises to keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to participate in a celebration on the family front. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Some of you may require a change from the routine.

Love Focus: Positive signs on the romantic front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Magenta

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional life. Earning good money is foretold in a venture that you are starting. A lot of appreciation is in store on the social front for your achievements. Things move smoothly on the academic front, as you are able to overcome difficulties. You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making the family environment harmonious.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may go out of the way for you, is it romance calling!

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Grey

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Whatever workout you may be doing may not be enough to bring you back in shape. You need to tackle your own emotions successfully to retain your peace of mind. You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family elder. Well-planned investments will let you live off the interest. This is a good time to complete all pending tasks on the professional front. An enjoyable trip with family is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Number- 18

Lucky Colour- Light Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your financial condition is likely to improve. You may be kept waiting for an appointment to meet someone important on the professional front. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front. New drivers need to be careful on the road. Taking up an exercise regimen is possible on the health front. Some changes on the home front are foreseen and may take up your time.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Maroon