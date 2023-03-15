Horoscope Today | 15 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 15 March 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (15 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your attractiveness and sociability are at a peak today, Aries. Don’t hesitate to put both to good use. You will shine brightly at any social occasion, whether you’re the host or guest. You radiate warmth and enthusiasm. You draw people to you like a magnet. You may have some important news to share, so don’t be surprised if you can’t move of all the people gathered around you.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

All matters related to romance, love, and marriage should go well today, Taurus. You should feel especially warm and supportive. Intimate conversations will come easily and naturally. Be sure to think before you speak. There’s some danger of misunderstanding, and you don’t want any arguments to upset this glorious day.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A group gathering you attend today could have long-term beneficial ramifications, Gemini. Perhaps you will strike up a conversation with a stranger who turns out to be an expert in a field you’re interested in. Or you may deepen a relationship with a casual acquaintance, who ends up a friend for life. Keep your heart open to whatever and whomever this day brings!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It’s unlike you, but today you rely on your intuition to guide you through some tricky territory, Cancer. You may be somewhat distressed by the behaviour of the people close to you. You’re at a loss to understand their thinking. You will find that when you stop thinking logically and let yourself feel emotional, you will likely gain insight into their actions.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is considerable grumpiness in the air today, Leo. Everyone you know seems to be in a bad mood. However, you have the charm and persistence to pull them out from under that black cloud. Pay attention to any social invitations you receive, as you’re likely to make some important professional contacts if you go.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A recent windfall or good news regarding money could turn your thoughts to home renovation and decorating. You might do some painting or add decorative touches to the house. Even if you don’t have a fortune to spend, fresh flowers, plants, pillows or area rugs can perk up a room. You might even shop for some new furniture. Have fun with your projects today, Virgo!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some misunderstandings could cause confusion at home today, Libra. Your natural tact and diplomacy will certainly come in handy. Artistically, you may be inspired to work on a painting or short story that’s been in your head for a while. Even though you don’t pay much attention to your artistic abilities, they may be responsible for some new career opportunities coming your way.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You’re looking better than ever, Scorpio. Don’t think your mate hasn’t noticed! Even though communication may have been a bit strained lately, all that is forgotten as you delight in each other’s company. You may feel adventurous, so why not plan something a bit different for the day? Take a canoe trip down a local river or go see the new comedian in town. You will have a great time!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your inspiration and imagination are at their peak, Sagittarius. You may want to try some kind of artistic project. You’re sure to be pleasantly surprised by the results. You’re especially tuned in to the feelings of others, so don’t hesitate to act on your intuition. Logic takes a back seat to gut instinct today!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’re a sensitive and caring person, Capricorn. Today you feel especially connected to your group, even those you don’t know well. Your kind nature brings healing to others and many benefits to you whether you’re aware of it or not. You should be feeling happy and upbeat. You’re physically fit, you look great, and you will be happy to spend the day socializing.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There’s a chance you will receive an early morning visitor, Aquarius. While it’s a surprise, it turns out to be a welcome one. This visitor is likely to come bearing gifts of some kind, either in the form of interesting news or encouraging words. Listen carefully, but beware of idle gossip. Take care not to spread rumours that you don’t know to be true.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A letter, call, or visit from a lover or close friend is likely to bring interesting news your way. Your creative energies are at their peak, Pisces, so why not try writing, music, drawing, or painting? You will have to squeeze this creativity in between many errands because the planets indicate you will take many short trips today.