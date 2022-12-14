Horoscope Today | 14 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 14 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (14 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

Take the unconventional approach today, Aries. You’re able to gain a great deal and establish a whole new perspective just by opening your lens wider in order to include what you normally shrug off. Your emotions may be on edge, and the slightest thing may set you off on a rampage. Try your best to keep your cool. Emotional stability is the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Blue

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Today is a day of opposites for you. You may jump from one thing to another, Taurus. Somehow nothing seems to sit right with you, and so your search intensifies. Try to be the active one in the situation as opposed to the one acted upon. There is the potential for you to get knocked about, but you can easily turn this around by striking the first blow.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today is a terrific day for you, Gemini, in which action spells reward. You can’t go wrong by expressing your needs and how they fit with the collective agenda. Feel free to focus on you and be selfish about your passions. Be aware that unexpected events may crop up to remind you that number one is indeed important, but don’t forget about numbers two, three, and so on.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Egos may rage out of control today, leaving you to wonder what all the fuss is about. Give other people their space, Cancer. If the conversation gets too boring, just smile and nod. There may be a great deal of tension among people who are fighting about how much they can get versus how much they give. Try to maintain a healthy balance. Don’t get caught in other people’s drama.

Lucky no: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Today is a powerful day for you, Leo. Your emotions may be stubborn but realize the very thing you resist is the very thing you need the most. Consider making a major change that will help bring about a healthier balance between you and the people with whom you associate. It may be time for a whole new outlook on how you deal with your relationships.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Today could be an unusual one for you emotionally, Virgo. Your usual easygoing, adaptable nature could be ruffled by people who try to take over projects that you are perfectly qualified to do. In such situations, you would normally retire gracefully to a quiet corner, but now you spread your beautiful wings and let it be known that you should not be overlooked.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Try not to be too arrogant today, Libra, even when you’re utterly sure you’re right about the given situation. More than likely, you have the correct answers, but it isn’t necessary to be strident about it. Unexpected events are coming your way, and you may find that someone is toying with your emotions. Be on guard for people who may want to ruffle your feathers.

Lucky no: 4

Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

People may have an extra spark in their actions and an extra bite in their words today. You will find that you may be better off just walking away from any situation that doesn’t feel right. You’d be wise to stay in the background and not worry about anything besides your immediate concerns and daily routine. Try not to rock the boat.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Express yourself to the fullest today, Sagittarius. Feel free to take an unconventional approach when it comes to dealing with your emotions. Try not to let others cajole you into thinking you need to fit into an artificial construct of what you need to be and what you need to think. All you need to do is think for yourself. Fight the established norms and be your own person.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

It may be hard to deal with the opposing energies today, Capricorn. Conflicting viewpoints and twisted perspectives clash within your world. Your emotions may pin you to one side of the issue, while a powerful force pulls you to believe in a more revolutionary approach. Try to maintain a balance in all situations, especially those that involve the sensitive emotions of others.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Aquarius, this may prove a challenging day for you. You’re used to being the sovereign surrounded by courtiers currying your favor. There’s something trying to draw attention away from you, reminding you that there are other people on this planet besides you. An unexpected messenger may crop up to remind you that not everything revolves around your existence.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Take care of yourself and your needs, Pisces. There’s an advantage to making sure your emotions are cared for and stable before you try to heal others. Your feelings are powerful and erratic today. You might find that other people try to oppose your beliefs. Stand up for yourself and be strong. Don’t wait until the last minute to tell someone exactly how you feel about the situation.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black