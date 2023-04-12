Horoscope Today | 12 April 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 12 April 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (12 April 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today is going to present not only a continuation but also an intensification of the strong energies that have been pushing you toward self-discovery. If you’ve put up some resistance, you’re going to be uncomfortable. Try to participate in the task. Question yourself. Why do you say and do certain things? If you’re honest, the rewards will outweigh the growing pains.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today you should be asking yourself a lot of important questions, Taurus. The Universe is pushing you on your journey of self-discovery. If you resist, you aren’t going to be in a very good mood. You might want to facilitate this period with yoga or meditation. You may start a dream journal. Try to listen to yourself intuitively. You will probably find out that you already have the answers.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

If you’re feeling unappreciated by the people around you, Gemini, try going somewhere else. Begging for attention is unattractive, and so is strutting around trying to distract everyone with your gorgeous physique or charming wit. Go where you know you’re appreciated, where your stories will make people laugh, where you feel at home. Know that if you stay where you are, nothing you try will work.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You could be in an uncomfortable situation with friends today, Cancer. There may be gossip going around about a mutual friend and you will be tempted to join in. Remember that repeated stories are rarely completely true. You would hate to lose a friendship if he or she found out you said something unflattering. Be careful. The people you’re gossiping with may gossip about you later.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A close friend or colleague could receive special recognition for good works today. You’re pleased with your friend’s success, Leo, and grateful for your own good fortune. It seems that you also have achieved a long-term goal. While you may not be acknowledged in public like your friend, you know in your heart that you accomplished what you set out to. Your smile says it all.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have heard a juicy story about a friend lately and be just dying to share it with your entourage, Virgo. Be careful with this impulse! The party in question would not appreciate hearing about what you’re doing. You could unnecessarily harm someone’s reputation. Think about how you would feel if the show was on the other foot!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It looks as though your ship is about to come in, Libra. It’s likely that you will receive a letter or call alerting you to good financial news. Your mind may immediately begin to spin with ways to spend this windfall. Take care not to go on any shopping sprees. If invested wisely, this money could last a lifetime.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you’re a salesperson, Sagittarius, expect orders to roll in today. You’re unusually persuasive, making it virtually impossible for anyone to say no to you. All signs indicate you will be successful with whatever you undertake. Take advantage of this auspicious time. But be wary if you end up on the receiving end of a sales pitch. Opportunities that seem too good to be true usually are.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a good day to spend with your family, Capricorn, as you love to do. Try to get chores out of the way as quickly as possible and schedule something fun for the afternoon. Maybe you would enjoy an outing to a park or movie. Perhaps it would be fun to bake cookies. Whatever you decide, warmth and love will permeate the air and bring you closer together as you create wonderful memories.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today’s planetary energies may put spiritual matters in your mind, Aquarius. You may not be thinking in religious terms. Your focus is likely to be on the state of humanity and what you can do to help others less fortunate. Make some calls or do some research online. Find out how you can get involved. If you’re short on time, a monetary gift can help you feel more connected and peaceful.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be thinking about political or social matters today, Pisces, specifically, the deterioration of the planet. You may be worried about your future and that of your children. You might try to bring up the subject at a social gathering. Someone you meet there is bound to teach you something about the issue. If you need to get further involved raising people’s awareness of this issue, do it!