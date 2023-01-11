Horoscope Today | 11 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 11 January 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (11 January 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good news regarding writing, speaking, or publishing could come your way today. You might feel terribly bored with life and suddenly have the urge to get away for a while. This isn’t a bad idea, Aries. Make a few phone calls. Invite a friend over and discuss it with him or her. You’ve been working hard and a little break is probably in order.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Paperwork regarding a bonus, settlement, or dividend of some kind might need to be executed today. It will probably be boring. You will get it done. Sudden insights, revelations, or flights of fancy might provide fodder for creative activities, particularly writing or speaking. Write these ideas down. You have a good memory, Taurus, but you will want to recall every detail.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Strained nerves and trepidation about unpleasant tasks could have you on edge and likely to take your stress out on those closest to you. Try to avoid this, Gemini. Go for a walk. Release your stress through exercise or writing. Communicate your feelings to friends and assure them you aren’t upset with them. In this way, you will get through the day with little damage.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You might feel overworked today. Your energy could be flagging, and you may even feel feverish. This is probably nothing more than stress, Cancer. Most likely you should take time out from your busy life and relax. Spend the afternoon at the movies. Treat yourself to dinner out. Buy yourself a present. Tomorrow you should feel better again.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you’re apt to feel especially romantic. Novels, movies, and poetry about love will be appealing. If you’re currently romantically involved, consider planning a special evening with your partner. If you aren’t involved, you might want to attend a sporting event. Plan an enjoyable evening, Leo. Who knows? You could meet someone new and exciting!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A rush of activity at home is probably going to involve preparations for a journey or event. More than one visitor could arrive during the course of the day. Your mind may be going in several different directions, and this could prove a bit disconcerting. Try to take breaks and remain centered, Virgo. You won’t accomplish anything if you work yourself into a panic.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may experience increased physical and mental activity today. Perhaps you will have to do a lot of reading or writing very quickly, make a number of phone calls, or run more errands than you have time for. This can prove frustrating and overwhelming, but if you plan carefully, Libra, you should be able to get it all done on schedule. Get busy and go to it.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You might discover a hidden talent for writing, or if you already know this, you may find that your skill is greater than you suspected. You might have to execute some paperwork regarding money, Scorpio, but you will get this done quickly and efficiently. At some point during the day you’re likely to get a little frazzled, but this will pass. Get your work done and then relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You might feel on edge today but not know why. You may jump at unexpected noises or think you see or hear things that aren’t there. You aren’t going crazy. This is caused by the current planetary configuration. The best way to relieve the jumpiness is to get some exercise – at least take a walk. In the evening, read an engrossing book.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may wonder if you’re losing your memory today. You might have the strange feeling that there was something you had to do but can’t quite remember what. Don’t worry about it, Capricorn. If you push yourself too hard, you will drive yourself crazy. Your imagination could come up with ideas for stories and poems. Write them down. You will want to remember them.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today you might have to do a lot of communicating with friends. Perhaps you need to make phone calls or catch up on correspondence. You may be on the verge of attaining a goal. Consider giving it that last little spurt of energy to complete. This could involve a lot of time in the car or on the phone, Aquarius, but stick with it. You will be glad you did.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A prominent male author whose work you enjoy might publish a new book. You may consider doing some writing of your own, particularly if you have a story to tell. On a more mundane level, your day could require that you spend a lot of time in the car or on the phone when you’d rather be reading. Be sure to schedule time to relax in the evening.