The Festival of Colours or Holi can become merrier when you treat your loved ones with some unique food items specially curated with thoughtful recipes by former participants of Masterchef India.

Holi is incomplete without good food and also good drinks. Some sweet, tangy and also spicy delicacies together combine altogether to make Holi more colourful.

It is quite true that good food sets the ambience for a good mood altogether.

With the expertise of the cooks who were participants of Masterchef India, these dishes can add a memorable touch to your Holi celebrations altogether

Put on your culinary cap and bring out the inner cook or also chef within you with these unique Holi special food items or dishes recipes curated by Masterchef participants-

Fafda Salad of Masterchef Aruna Vijay

Ingredients:

For Fafda:

1 cup besan 1/4 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp ajwain Salt to taste 1/4 tsp turmeric powder 1 tbsp oil 2-3 tbsp water Oil for frying

For Salad:

1 cup grated raw papaya 1/2 cup grated carrot 1.5 tsp oil 1 tsp mustard seeds 8-10 slit green chilies 1/4 tsp turmeric powder Salt to taste

For Garnishing:

Chaat masala Pomegranate Sev

Method:

Make Fafda Dough: Mix all fafda ingredients altogether and make a soft dough. Shape Fafda: Take a small portion of dough, apply oil, and also shape into cylindrical form. Press with palm to flatten. Fry Fafda: Fry fafda in hot oil until crispy. Prepare Salad: Heat oil, add mustard seeds, green chilies, turmeric powder, grated papaya, grated carrot, and also salt. Mix well. Assemble: Place fafda on plate, top with salad, and garnish with chaat masala, pomegranate, and also sev.

OG Thandai by Masterchef Aruna Vijay

Ingredients:

2 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds) 2 tbsp khas-khas (poppy seeds) 10 elaichi (cardamom pods) 2 tbsp muskmelon seeds Handful dried rose petals 1.5 tbsp black pepper 25 almonds Few strands kesar (saffron) 3/4 cup sugar 1/2 liter water 1 liter chilled milk Almonds and pistachios for garnishing

Method :

Soak Ingredients: Soak saunf, khas-khas, elaichi, muskmelon seeds, dried rose petals, almonds, black pepper, and also kesar strands in 1/2 liter water for 2-3 hours. Make Paste: Blend soaked ingredients into a smooth paste altogether using a mixer jar. Strain: Strain the paste using a double strainer, adding chilled milk also to create a smooth mixture. Add Sugar: Add sugar according to taste. Chill : Add few ice cubes and also chill the Thandai. Garnish : Garnish with rose petals, almonds, and also pistachios.

Dahi Gujiya by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup white urad dal

To serve :

500g yoghurt + more as required 1 tsp salt 4 tsp sugar Green chutney Sweet tamarind chutney Chat masala Pomegranate seeds Oil to fry

Stuffing:

½ cup grated fresh coconut 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves 2 tbsp chopped ginger 2 tbsp chopped green chilies 2 tbsp raisins 2 tbsp chironji 2 tbsp chopped cashew

Method:

Watch the Urad Dal well and also soak it for 7 to 8 hours. Mixed together all the ingredients altogether for the stuffing and keep aside. Drain the water and also grind the Dal with a little water to make a smooth paste. Whisk the Dal well with the help of an electric whisk or balloon whisk, or with your hands. See, it is light and fluffy and pale in colour altogether. Heat 2 tsp oil in a pan to medium hot. Take a lemon sized portion of the beaten Dal on a wet cloth altogether. Spread it out to a circle of 3” diameter altogether. Place a tbsp of the stuffing in the centre. Fold over the Dal in the shape of a gujiya, with the help of the wet cloth altogether. Drop it in medium hot oil. Allow the Gujiya to turn golden one side, then flip and let it also turn golden on the other side too. Remove the fried gujiya to a bowl of water. Allow the Gujiya to soak in water for at least 30 minutes altogether. Then squeeze out the water lightly and also remove it on a plate. Cover with sweetened yogurt chutneys of choice, chat masala, chopped coriander and also pomegranate seeds. Serve altogether.