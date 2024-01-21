India’s most beloved and go to ‘Masala Chai‘ is named as the second best non-alcoholic beverage in the world. TasteAtlas has released a list as part of awards for 2023-24, which awarded the Masala Chai as the Best non-alcoholic beverage in the world. Notably, the Mango lassi is in the third position.

Masala chai or masala tea is a spiced milk tea beverage originating from the Indian subcontinent, known for its warm, comforting, and slightly sweet taste. The spices add a complex and aromatic layer, with cardamom and ginger often taking center stage.

Beyond its deliciousness, masala chai is believed to offer several health benefits. The black tea provides a moderate caffeine boost, while the spices like ginger and cloves have anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Some research also suggests potential benefits for heart health and blood sugar regulation.

Increases Your Energy Levels

The basic ingredient of all types of masala chai is black tea, which contains high amounts of caffeine. Studies have shown that caffeine naturally boosts one’s energy levels. While caffeine does have a few side effects, other spices in masala tea work together to balance them out. The strong flavor of masala tea, along with its strong dose of caffeine, will give you just the kick you need to start your day on a positive note.

Reduces Inflammation

Many spices are used in the making of this beverage, commonly called masala chai, with the most prominent one being ginger. As a result, masala tea has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Researchers have established the positive impact of ginger on the human body. Another ingredient used in masala tea is clove. It is widely used as a painkiller because it reduces inflammation.

Boosts Immunity

Masala tea is good for the immune system since it contains cinnamon and clove. When used together, the two compounds enhance each other’s medicinal effect. Their synergistic role creates a line of defense that does not allow infections to weaken the immune system. One can argue that masala tea has a medicinal quality to it.

Prevents Cancer

A growing body of research has shown that the strong anti-oxidizing properties of masala tea can prevent cancer. Studies on cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom all prove they can prevent cancer. For further reading on this topic

Aids Digestion

The ingredients used in masala tea, including elaichi, tulsi, and clove, help in the digestive process. When you add ginger into the mixture, the effect becomes even more profound. It has a refreshing and calming effect on the body. If you are struggling with digestion, make sure to drink masala tea with elaichi since it increases the production of saliva.

Contains Antioxidants

Black tea is the basic ingredient of masala tea, and it has powerful anti-oxidizing properties. The use of clove and elaichi in the drink naturally fight high cholesterol levels. This, in turn, reduces the formation of plaques that cause blockages leading to cardiovascular disease. The ingredients in masala tea keep the blood pressure and heart rate in control.