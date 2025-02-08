Chocolate Day 2025 is a perfect occasion to pamper the love of your life with the premium kunafa chocolates which is trending globally.

A sweet that is loved globally is chocolate and the third day of Valentine’s week is also a good time to sweeten up your loving bond further by gifting your special one with some luxe edibles.

These are some premium kunafa chocolates which you can order easily altogether from the comfort of your rooms on Chocolate Day 2025-

1. Aliz Foods Oya Kunafa and Pistachios Chocolate

The unique and irresistible flavours of this pistachio enriched premium chocolate bar is sure to sweeten up your love story altogether in 2025.

2. Chokoholic Kunafa Fusion Chocolate Bar

This decadent treat combines crispy, golden layers of kunafa pastry with a gooey chocolate center, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and also crunch so it is ideal for gifting your Valentine and making him / her feel special.

3. Nutshouse Kunafa Pistachio Chocolate Bar (Milk)

With a yummy kunafa pastry and rich pistachio filling enveloped over a smooth dark chocolate coating, Nutshouse’s indulgent treat is definitely a must to spoil your lover.

4. Paul and Mike Dubai Chocolate (Kunafa Pistachio Chocolate)

A deeply nutty, crispy and indulgent whose pista and kataiffi filling is sure to swoon over your lover with its deliciousness and make love moments more intense altogether is Paul and Mike Dubai Chocolate.

5. Rihas Dubai’s Viral Kunafa Chocolate Bar

The Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate Bar combines golden, crispy kunafa threads with a rich chocolate core, sprinkled with crushed pistachios and is altogether the best gift for your special one on Chocolate Day.

6. Loyka Dubai Kunafa Chocolate Bites

With its beautiful packaging and also multiple bite-sized sweet treats which is deligtful altogether, Loyka’s Kunafa Chocolates have a great potential to impress your partner if he /she is a chocoholic

7. Smoor Pistachio & Kunafa Chocolate Bar

With a unique pistachio paste filling accented with Kunafa which sits inside a perfectly balanced milk and also dark chocolate shell, the blend of textures and rich flavours in Smoor Pistachio & Kunafa Chocolate Bar creates a modern chocolate indulgence unlike any other.