Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore who worked as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.

He was the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

Rabindranath Tagore, who is the youngest son of Debendranath Tagore, was educated at home but did not complete his formal education though he was sent to England for it.

A timeless literary icon, Tagore or the Bard of Bengal also wrote musical dramas, dance dramas, essays of all types, travel diaries, and two autobiographies besides heart touching collections of poems.

Here are 5 powerful quotes of Rabindranath Tagore that can really lift up spirits –

1. “Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”

Fulfillment of goals is possible only when we take full actions to unleash our potentials behind making a dream a reality

2. “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

One of the most relevant quotes of the modern times, it is a fact that shedding tears and regretting over our unfortunate past can hinder the progress of a bright tomorrow

3. “You can’t cross the river by merely standing by the side or staring at the water!!”

A beautiful way of saying that inactions can never lead us to reach our goals and we have to go and up and down fighting numerous challenges just as a boat rows rapidly against tumultuous waves to reach the other side

4. “Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

This quote is a strong reminder that our destiny can only be shaped if we get up and work hard again and again to reach our goals rather than staying sad that something didn’t work out in the past

5. “ The roots below the earth claim no rewards for making the branches fruitful“

A best quote to motivate us that we should go on working without thinking of its fruit just like a root which silently makes a plant a greatest living resource on Earth