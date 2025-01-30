Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketer of our times, is an absolute foodie and he also has some favourite food items too.

All of his favourite food items are Indian and he often garner praises not only for his awesome cricket skills but for maintaining a well-built physique too.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Learn some of the favourite dishes of India’s well known cricket captains King Kohli-

1. Chilli Paneer

A popular delicious appetizer which people enjoys delightfully over India is chilli paneer. The crispiness of deep fried paneer blends well with healthy sauce prepared with some good quantity of vegetables of fiery taste. To prepare chilli paneer batter, mix cornstarch, maida, ginger & also garlic paste, salt, pepper powder along with water. Coat the paneer cubes well in the batter and deep fry it. For the sauce, fry chopped ginger, garlic, green chillis, capsicum, onions and mix it well with soy sauce, red chilli sauce and red chilli powder and finally add cornstarch slurry to get a thick paste. Pour this sauce over the fried paneer and enjoy the drool worthy dish with your friends and family.

2. Kadhi Chawal

One of the well-loved and comfort meals of North India is Kadhi Chawal. This dish comprises of yummy pakoras well-dipped with a spicy yoghurt sauce called Kadhi. People enjoy it with steamed rice or tandoori rotis. Kadhi ‘s preparation happens with mixing yoghurt or curd with gram flour (besan), red chilli powder , turmeric, garam masala and salt along with water. There are many variations of making kadhi in North and Western Indian cuisines. Even though the spices or herbs added are different, but the yogurt sauce is mostly thickened with gram flour.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

3. Chhole Bhature

A well loved dish which Indian people lovingly prepares for serving guests and also during special family or religious occasions in India is chhole bhature. Chhole is a spiced tangy chickpea curry while Bhatura is a soft and fluffy fried leavened bread prepared with maida. While some consider this dish in the category of snacks, it is a complete meal in itself as it is very filling. People likes to eat Chhole Bhature traditionally with raw chopped onions, pickles and also raw green chillies.

Also Read : Meet Assam lad whose unique bagless tea dips have wowed the Sharks on Shark Tank India 4

4. Chilli Chicken

Chicken is a much loved dish across India. While each state has its own ways of preparing chicken, chilli chicken is ultimately one of those chicken dishes that is relished by all delightfully not only in India but also around the world. It comprises of crispy and tender chicken bite sized pieces tossed in an addictively delicious hot sweet and tangy chilli sauce

5. Dosa

This staple food of South India is ruling the culinary charts across the globe. A thin, savoury crepe made from a fermented batter of ground black gram and also rice, dosas have special fillings of vegetables too. It is today available in varieties and the fillings comprises not only of veggies but also dry fruits, sweets, paneer, chicken and what not! No matter the filling, dosas are always enjoyed with the yummy tangy sambar and the distinct tasty coconut chutney.