After water tea is the second most popular beverage in the world. Tea can be considered a habit that people all over the world have. Tea is a common drink across the globe. It’s a hydrating beverage with a range of different types and flavors. Tea is an important beverage in many different cultures. With next to no calories, tea is a great addition to a low-calorie diet. It gives you energy, relieves fatigue and has many benefits of consuming tea.

Some people are so addicted to tea that they cannot live without drinking 4-5 cups of tea a day. Drinking too much tea can harmful to health. However, there are certain spices that, when added to tea, brings countless health benefits.

Ginger

Ginger’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in good digestion, relieve nausea and boost the immune system. Therefore, mix ginger with tea daily.

Bay leaves

Adding bay leaves enhances the taste and aroma of tea and has many health benefits. Bay leaves are rich in antioxidants that help improve digestion and keep the respiratory system healthy. In addition, bay leaves contain minerals and anti-inflammatory properties.

Cinnamon

A dash of cinnamon in the tea gives it an incomparable flavor and aroma. It also has many health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, cinnamon keeps the heart healthy, lowers blood sugar levels and boosts metabolism. In addition, tea with cinnamon improves digestion and strengthens the immune system.

Cardamom

Many people eat cardamom with cardamom in tea. Cardamom is incomparable in taste and aroma. They are also rich in antioxidants. Therefore, cardamom helps in good digestion and increases metabolism. The antimicrobial properties of cardamom improve oral health and keep the stomach healthy.

Clove

Cloves have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in better digestion and boost the immune system. In addition, long tea can also relieve respiratory problems and toothache.