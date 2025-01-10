Magh Bihu is the time of feasting in Assam and the celebrations are always incomplete without gorging on duck meat.

Besides gorging on abundant varieties of local produce, non-vegetarian dishes that are mandatorily used for preparing delicacies of Magh Bihu feast include duck, mutton and pork.

These are the yummy recipes you can try with your family on Magh Bihu-

1. Duck Intestine with Banana Stem

Besides duck meat, duck intestine is also one of the much loved delicacies of Assam and other Northeastern states of India. To prepare this yummy recipe, heat oil in a pan, fry onions till golden brown, add ginger garlic paste, green and red chillies and duck intestines. Cook properly and then add salt, black pepper, cumin and turmeric. Stir it thoroughly. Cover and let it cook. Add banana stems now, give it a good mix and cover for the final touches. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve

2. Duck Curry with Ash Gourd

A yummy, healthy and satisfying dish for the winter season is duck curry with ash gourd. To prepare this yummy recipe, heat oil in a pan, fry onions till golden brown, add ginger garlic paste, bay leaf, green and red chillies, salt, black pepper, cumin and turmeric. Add duck meat along with potatoes and ash gourd. Stir it thoroughly. Add water, cover and let it cook. Serve hot with rice

3. Duck Vindaloo

A spicy aromatic dish to literally spice up your Magh Bihu celebrations is duck vindaloo. Soak tamarind in hot water for 10 mins. Extract the pulp. Grind together garlic, ginger, fresh red chillies, and palm vinegar. Marinate the duck with vindaloo masala, the grounded paste along with tamarind pulp, and salt. Heat mustard oil in a pan until smoking. Temper with mustard seeds. Add the marinated meat and leave it to braise on low heat, with lid on. Check and stir every so often to make sure it’s not sticking. Add jaggery and continue cooking on low heat until the meat is tender. You may need to add water to adjust the gravy, or to deglaze the pan if the spices are sticking. When the meat is soft, add water just enough to form a thick gravy. Garnish with fresh curry leaves.