Assam is an enchanting paradise in Northeast India so it is a great choice for you to choose it as your honeymoon destination.

The state is known as the ‘Land of Red River and Blue Hills.’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This bewitching name itself gives you an idea of the beautiful honeymoon or romantic experience in store for you in Assam.

It is a place where you can once again rewrite or remake your love story together to cherish for the rest of your lives

These are the reasons why you should take the step of happily-ever-after right after tying the knot in Assam-

1. Enjoy quality time with the love of your life amidst the pristine beauty of Nature

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Embrace serenity by saying goodbye to chaos of daily life in the beautiful greenery expanse of Assam

3. Get a unique sightseeing experience on hiking or walking across beautiful spots of Assam

4. Explore a different lifestyle experience by staying near lush green tea gardens

5. Savour once in a lifetime experience of a river cruise on the mighty river Brahmaputra

6. Tickle your taste buds with Assamese cuisine which is truly one of a kind in the world and highly nutritious

7. Enrich your spiritual experience by visiting satras and temples that abounds the land

8. Become proud by getting to visit both the largest and smallest riverine islands in the world i.e. Majuli and Umananda respectively

9. Get a feel of being in the wild by exploring national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Assam

10. Enjoy a wholesome shopping experience with handicrafts and handloom of Assam which you won’t get anywhere in the world

11. Bask in a romantic mood amidst the powerful yet serene vibes of the river Brahmaputra and feel its bewitching beauty together

12. Witness a sunrise and sunset that is bright enough to let you have bright sweet memories for the future

13. Learn about the history of the Ahoms and get to witness the brilliant architectural masterpieces left behind by them

14. Get an experience of unique rides like elephant safari in the wild or bicycle ride amidst its roads

15. Go back afresh with loads of memories by soaking up the beauty of nature and culture of Assam