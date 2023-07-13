If you are deeply in love with a girl or boy or in other words have a crush over him or her, you should take the first steps to impress her with some lovely words or best proposal lines so that he or she can understand you.

It is a fact that two persons who are head over heels with each other gets into a relationship by confessing their love together with some nice proposal lines

Here are 10 best proposal lines to impress your crush and soon get into a relationship with a girl or boy-

1. The time that I pass with you always seems so blissful. I love you and want you forever in my life.

2. We have definitely came across each other in this lifetime due to a reason and my life seems so void whenever you are away from me. I am deeply in love with you.

3. You are a perfect gift that has been sent across to me by God. Once I came to know you, life has become so beautiful. I love you.

4. One of the best moments that has happened in my life is meeting you. You are my world and I am so much in love with you.

5. Life always feels so complete when you are near me. You are the reason for my existence. I love you.

6. You are the reasons why my smiles have become bigger and happiness is easier to be found. I love you so much.

7. I never ever felt so much fondness for someone until you came into my life. I am in love with you.

8. You make my heart beat faster in happiness and companionship has acquired a totally new meaning with you. I love you.

9. When I hold your hands, I seem to feel so comfortable and secured. I don’t know how to describe the feeling of that time. I am in love with you.

10. My face lit up with happiness whenever I come across you and that moment seems so blissful. I love you.

11. The world seems to be so much a better place when you are near me. This is because I am truly in love with you.