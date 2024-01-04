A nude beach, sometimes called a clothing-optional or free beach, is a beach where users are at liberty to be nude.

Nude beaches usually have mixed bathing.

Such beaches are usually on public lands and any member of the public is allowed to use the facilities without membership in any movement or subscription to any personal belief.

Unlike a naturist resort or facility, there is normally no membership or vetting requirement for the use of a nude beach.

The number of nude beaches in some countries is relatively low, and they are generally located some distance away from the city.

A nude beach should not be confused with a topless beach (or top-free beach), where upper body clothing is not required for women or men, although a swimming costume covering the genital area is required for both men and women.

A nude beach should be considered as a clothes-free beach.

Here’s a list of 10 best nude beaches in the world

Cap d’Agde, France

Cap d’Agde, also known as the “Naked City”, is one of the world’s largest clothing-optional resorts.

While clothing is optional around town, nudism is a requirement on the beach.

Before visiting Cap d’Agde, you might want to neaten up as the locals tend to keep things trimmed down there.

Platja des Cavallet, Spain

Platja des Cavallet is an official nudist beach that’s split into sections for naturists, beach partygoers and the LGBT community.

You won’t struggle to find a place to lay your towel on this 1-km-long stretch of white sand that’s lapped by blue water and rolling waves.

Haulover Beach Park, Florida

Haulover Beach attracts more than 1.3 million visitors, making it one of the most popular nudist beaches in the United States.

This long stretch of white sand has clothing-optional sections at both ends, where naturists can rent sun loungers and umbrellas, and swim under the supervision of trained lifeguards.

If you’re not afraid to bare all in front of jostling crowds, head to Haulover Beach in July.

Red Beach, Greece

Red Beach appeals to nudist sunbathers who want to relish island life without the crowds.

It’s only reachable via a 20-minute hike or short boat ride from the village of Matala.

If you want to sip a cocktail or two, head over to Yiannis, a small bar on this 300-metre stretch of sand that’s renowned for its delicious mojitos.

Paradise Beach, Greece

Paradise Beach is said to be the original and most popular nudist beach of Mykonos, Greece’s top party island.

Wannsee, Germany

The Lake of Wannsee is home to the longest inland sand beach in Europe.

Sunbathers can reveal all on the beach’s clothes-free sections, which are family-friendly.

Praia do Pinho, Brazil

Surround yourself with fellow naturists at Praia do Pinho, a beach in Brazil where nudity is mandatory.

Praia do Pinho is widely considered to be the nation’s first nudist holiday destination.

Praia do Pinho is arguably the best nudist beach in South America.

Little Beach, Hawaii

Little Beach in Maui offers a scenic getaway for travellers who love to drop their clothes.

The beach is shaded by hillside trees and boasts pristine waters for swimming.

Little Beach is a stunning sight to visit whether you want to reveal all or not.

Wreck Beach, Canada

Wreck Beach, spanning 7.8 km in length, is one of the world’s longest nudist beaches.

It’s also one of the oldest clothing-optional beaches in North America.

Tourists are invited to catch their all-over tan alongside students and teachers from the nearby University of British Columbia.

Hidden Beach Resort, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Mexico’s Hidden Beach Resort is perhaps the ultimate luxury getaway for naturists.

This adult-only, all-nude destination is distinguished by its beautiful secluded beaches, 5-star accommodation, gourmet dining experiences, and – of course – naked beachgoers.

Spend the day relaxing on the beach with nothing but your towel or floating down the nearby river.