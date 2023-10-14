Dark circles under your eyes mean the area of skin below your eyes looking darkened which can make you look older than your real age. Dark under-eye circles have many possible causes but they’re usually not a symptom of any kind of medical problems. Aging, genetics, fatigue and more can cause dark circles under your eyes.

Studies have shown that dark circles under your eyes may run in families sometimes. Eczema and contact dermatitis can also cause the blood vessels under your eyes to dilate and show through your skin. Rubbing and scratching your eyes can cause your under eyes to swell and your blood vessels to break which may result into dark circles. Poor sleeping habits cause the skin under your eyes to appear pale. Your blood vessels can easily show through your skin. Too much exposure to the sun triggers your body to make more melanin. Melanin is the substance (pigment) that gives your skin its color. The skin under your eyes can start to look dull when you don’t drink enough water. Lifestyle factors such as stress, excessive alcohol use and smoking can cause dark circles under your eyes.

But do not worry. Dark circle is curable. In fact just by using certain home remedies one can cure dark circle and look much younger than one looks with dark circles or eye bags.

We have listed down certain remedies to reduce dark circles:

Reduce or eliminate sun exposure to your face.

Almond Oil Massage: Gently massage a small amount of almond oil into the skin under & around your eyes. The massage helps increase blood circulation. Rich in vitamin E, retinol, and vitamin K, it keeps the delicate skin under your eyes smooth.

Turmeric: Widely known for its antioxidant properties, turmeric has a powerful compound called curcumin, which enhances the glow of the skin. It effectively reduces the melanin production and serves as a perfect dark circle solution.

Cold Compress: A cold compress can cause the blood vessels to constrict, which may result in a lessening of the dark circles.

Tomato Juice: Take fresh tomato juice and tap it onto the dark circles with the help of soft cotton. Rinse off after 10 minutes.

Tea Bag: Place cold tea bags on the eyes and leave for 10–15 minutes. Wash your face after removing the tea bags. With the goodness of caffeine & antioxidants, green tea bags assist in lightening dark circles and reduce puffiness under the eyes by reducing fluid retention.