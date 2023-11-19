Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol produced by an electronic cigarette or vape device. The aerosol is created by heating a liquid called e-liquid, which typically contains nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals.

Vaping is often promoted as a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes, but it is important to be aware of the potential health risks associated with vaping. Along with the increasing popularity, a lot of misinformation come up. There are many myths floating around about it, and it’s important to get your information from reliable sources.

We have listed certain myths and facts about vaping.

Myth 1: Vaping is just as harmful as smoking

Fact: Nicotine vaping is not risk-free, but it is substantially less harmful than smoking.

Myth 2 : Nicotine is very harmful to health

Fact: Although nicotine is addictive, it is relatively harmless to health.

Myth 3: Vaping does not help people quit smoking

Fact: Nicotine vapes are one of the most effective stop smoking aids.

Myth 4: Switching to a vape is just swapping one harmful addiction for another

Fact: While vapes contain the same addictive substance as cigarettes, vaping nicotine is far less harmful

Myth 5: People use vapes more frequently than cigarettes – that must be worse

Fact: It is normal to vape more frequently than you used to smoke, and this is not more harmful.

Myth 9: A disposable vape can deliver as much nicotine as 40 or 50 cigarettes

Fact: A disposable vape delivers a similar amount of nicotine as 20 cigarettes