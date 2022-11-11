DEHRADUN: The authorities in Himalayan state of Uttarakhand have banned at least five Patanjali-made ‘drugs’.

The Uttarakhand ayurvedic and unani services department has asked Patanjali to stop production of five drugs.

It has also asked Patanjali to take down all advertisements of the five ‘banned’ drugs that the company had put up in the media.

Divya Pharmacy, a unit of Patanjali, has been found in repeated contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act.

The Patanjali company was founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The five ‘drugs’ that have been ‘banned’ by the Uttarakhand authorities are: Divya Madhugrit, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit, Divya BPgrit and Divya Lipidom.

According to Patanjali, these medicines were used to control diabetes, eye infection, thyroid, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Production of these five ‘drugs’ by Patanjali has been asked to be stopped until the formulation of the same is approved by the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Divya Pharmacy of the Patanjali group has accused an “anti-Ayurveda drug mafia” of a conspiracy against the company.

Patanjali stated that it had not received any copy of the ‘ban’ order as cited by the media reports.

However, the company claimed that “the involvement of anti-Ayurveda drug mafia is clear”.

“All the products and medicines made by Patanjali are made follow prescribed standards, fulfilling all statutory processes and international standards with the highest research and quality in the Ayurveda tradition, with the help of more than 500 scientists,” Patanjali said in a statement.

“The letter which was conspiratorially written and circulated in the media on 09.11.2022 in a sponsored manner by the Ayurveda and Unani Services Uttarakhand has not been made available to Patanjali Sansthan in any form so far,” it added.

“Either the department should rectify its mistake and take appropriate action against the person who is involved in this conspiracy, otherwise, to punish the persons responsible for this conspiracy along with the compensation for the institutional loss caused to Patanjali, the organisation will take legal action,” the company said.