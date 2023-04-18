AGARTALA: Tripura has detected as many as ten Covid-19 cases in the past week.

Sources said that so far the health department could detect 10 Covid-19 cases including five from the Unakoti district, four from West District and one from North district which shares border with neighbor Assam and Mizoram and one among them has travel history to Maharashtra.

The source further said that as ten Covid-19 positive cases were detected, the health department has increased the testing of people coming from outside of the state.

“We have ramped up tests to identify the Covid positive cases. Our main target is to send all the positive patients to home isolation and if anyone has comorbidities then we will refer them to hospitals.

“Soon we will use mandatory of using of masks and social distancing should be maintained again,” said the source.

Meanwhile, in a dip from Monday, India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab, four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.